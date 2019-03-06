Ayawaso C'ssn: I Broke The law To Save Sam George Twice – 'Double' Alleges

Ningo Prampram MP Sam George appeared twice before the Commission to testify

Bright Ernest Akomea, popularly known as Double stated, “I was close to Sam George because I knew him so I started communicating with him and protecting him. Three days after the shooting incident, he came to the Airport with some visitors.

“They wanted to use the VIP Lounge although they were not authorised to do so, but I helped them to pass through."

According to him, the former presidential staffer informed him that he will be making an appearance at the Commission to testify two days earlier.

This was after he again helped Sam George who had had an issue with the La Dadekotopong Municipal Assembly guards who clamped his car and were towing it after he parked at the wrong place.

Sam George at the Commission

Yet, Mr Ernest Akomea said at the first time, the MP did not know him as he had told the Commission earlier.

“He does not know me, but I introduced myself to him after the VIP incident,” he said.

He denied any affiliation with the Invisible Forces saying he does not understand why the MP would describe him as such under oath.

The National Security officer added that he did not hear people at the scene of the chaos describe the National Security officers as members of the Invisible Forces.

According to him, he has never been a member of any security group of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Ernest Akomea who said he was a mobile phone dealer at Kwame Nkrumah Circle before joining the National Security some two years ago, also revealed that he had served as a polling station executive for the NPP.

—Myjoyonline