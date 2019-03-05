St. Monica’s SHS Wins Independence Day Quiz Competition On Cancers

St. Monica’s Senior High School at Mampong in the Ashanti region emerged as the overall champion in the second edition of the Annual Independence Day Quiz Competition on Cancers, organized by the Breast Care International (BCI) and the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC), under the auspices of the Ghana Education Service.

St. Monica’s SHS, exhibiting tremendous knowledge in cancer diseases and current affairs, defied stiff competition from Kumasi Armed Forces SHS, Bankoman SHS and New Edubiase SHS, amassing a total score of 136 points, followed by Kumasi Armed Forces SHS, with 134 points.

Bankoman SHS and New Edubiase SHS placed third and fourth with 133 points and 123 points respectively.

The quiz, which was held at the Kumasi Anglican SHS on Monday, March 4, 2019, was initiated by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah, and has been incorporated into the activities to mark Ghana’s Independence Day celebrations annually, on March 6.

The competition which started with twelve schools from the Kumasi metropolis in 2018 was increased to sixteen in 2019 to cover schools in the Ashanti region.

The schools at the end of the competitions were presented with stationeries, certificate of participation, branded BCI shirts and cash prices ranging from GHC800 to GHC500, with the official presentation of prices to be done on the March 6 celebration.

The President of Breast Care International (BCI) Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, outlining the brain behind the programme said cancer-free future can be achieved if the students are involved to know the fundamentals of the disease so that they will grow up with the knowledge.

“When the students are equipped with the knowledge, they will grow up to know that the breast cancer is not caused by witchcraft and that the disease is preventable, curable and survivable. They will help in spreading the message; educating their family members, friends and society as a whole about the various cancers that killing people,” she said.

Dr. Wiafe Addai, who is also the CEO of Peace and love Hospitals in Kumasi and Accra, hinted that the competition will from 2020 attract a national character as preparations are far advanced by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to include all students in the country to abreast themselves with the knowledge in cancers.