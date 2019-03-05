Stop Persecuting And Threatening Anas– Mahama

Former President John Mahama has accused President Nana Akufo-Addo and his government of creating an endangering atmosphere for ace undercover investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

According to Mahama, despite hailing Anas’ work in 2012 during a Presidential debate, President Akufo-Addo’s government has persecuted and threatened Anas and his team for the work they do in investigative journalism than under any government.

Mr. Mahama in a post on social media also accused government of attempting to divert public attention from the latest investigative work by Anas’ titled ‘Galamsey Fraud’ which exposes some Government officials taking bribes to sidestep processes in acquiring mining license.

Mr. Mahama called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to show good faith in the work of Anas by sanctioning individuals caught in the latest Anas expose.

“The investigative exposé by Tiger Eye PI about officials at the Presidency aiding illegal small scale mining, 'galamsey', in Ghana, is an example of what our President Nana Akufo-Addo described in the attached video as the Anas principle. Despite all the efforts by the NPP and Government apparatchiks to distract the nation’s attention from the premiere of the video last week, the evidence still stares us in the face.” “The President should bring to book and sanction these people that we clearly see in the Anas video indulging in acts of malfeasance and receiving illicit monetary consideration.He should let his belief in the Anas principle show by taking action. Action speaks louder than words. And while you are at it, let me respectfully inform you sir, that Anas and his team have never felt more persecuted and threatened for the work that they do, than under your administration.”

Charles Bissue quits IMCIM; says he is innocent

The Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee against illegal mining, Charles Bissue on Friday [1st March 2019] quit his position despite claiming innocence in the corruption allegations levelled against him in the latest exposé by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tigereye PI team on illegal mining in Ghana.

“I have taken notice of the contents of the latest documentary by Tiger Eye P.I., titled 'Galamsey Fraud.' I would like to state, at the very outset, that I am innocent of the allegations levelled against me in the documentary, as I was not and have not been engaged in any acts of corruption, criminality or misconduct,” he said in a statement issued on Friday evening.

Mr. Bissue in the statement said although he didn't engage in any corrupt activity, he has stepped aside pending further investigations.

“I have informed the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, Chairperson of the IMCIM, of my decision to step aside from my position as Secretary to the Committee, pending an investigation into the allegations,” he added in the statement.

Anas 'galamsey' exposé: Gov't to use raw video files for further investigations

The government has also said it will act on the video documentary by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw.

It, however, says it will only sanction the officials after it has investigated the unedited footage of the 20-minute piece properly.

The exposé appears to implicate some officials tasked to clamp down on illegal mining, as they were captured on tape allegedly receiving bribes to sidestep laid down procedures.

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, told journalists a thorough investigation would be conducted, and no one found culpable will be shielded.

“Government has also taken notice of a documentary by Tiger Eye PI suggesting that it has uncovered acts that undermine fight against illegal small scale mining. Government will have the said tapes properly investigated using the raw unedited footage and if any person is found to have solicited money or taken bribe to bend rules, the necessary actions will be taken.”

–citinewsroom