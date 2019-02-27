Mahama's Victory Has Rekindled The Hope Of Ghanaians—Ellembelle NDC Chairman

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman in the Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region, Hon. Alex Kwame Mahama says the former President Mahama's victory has gingered the hope of all Ghanaians to alleviate poverty and hardship.

He calls on members of the party to rally behind former President John Mahama to recapture power from the ruling NPP government in the upcoming 2020 general elections.

"There is no time for merry-making, the real job has started. The overwhelming victory is also an indication of the trust and confidence Ghanaians, rank and file of the NDC have in the former President candidature," Hon. Alex Kwame Mahama posited.

The party held its Presidential primaries on Saturday, February 23, 2019 where former President Mahama pulled 95.23% to become the flagbearer.

The Ellembelle NDC Chairman congratulated former President John Mahama for his resounding victory in the Presidential primaries.

He appealed to all the defeated aspirants and members of the NDC to bury their differences and rally behind former President John Mahama to enable the party to win the 2020 general elections.

"It is my expectation that all other aspirants and their supporters will rally behind our new leader for a resounding victory in 2020", Hon. Alex Kwame Mahama opined.

The Chairman was very optimistic that former President Mahama will win the 2020 general elections massively to continue his "Changing Lives and Transforming Ghana" agenda.

He urges former President Mahama to bring all party members under one umbrella and begin the journey towards recapturing power from this clueless and highly confused NPP government.

According to him, Mr. Mahama's overwhelming victory has sent shivers down the spine of the non-performing government whose days in office are numbered.

He added that this victory is not a victory for former President John Mahama alone but a victory for all NDC members.

Hon. Alex Kwame Mahama stated that Ghanaians made a regrettable decision by voting for the "Super Incompetent NPP government."

According to him, the NPP government has succeeded in inflicting economic hardships on Ghanaians with a non-performing cedi.

Former Minister for Petroleum and MP for the area, Mr. Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah said the experience of former President Mahama in politics has also been brought to bear.

"His ability to unite the NDC family going into the 20-20 general elections, will be manifested as the party gears towards recapturing power to restore hope in the country", he said.

Kofi-Buah urged members of the party to galvanize their energies, resources and move into the 2020 general elections as a united party with the strongest, and formidable force ever, with the hope of wrestling power from the NPP government.

"The outcome of this peaceful internal contest obviously breaks the yolk for an external contest in 2020 which will become a litmus test for the unparalled achievements recorded in government as a political party," he stated.