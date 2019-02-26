NDC Has Galaxy Of Stars To Succeed Mahama – Omane Boamah

Former Minister for Communications, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah says choosing former president, John Mahama as the National Democratic Congress’ presidential candidate for the 2020 polls does not mean the party has fewer quality personalities for such position.

According to him, the choice for Mahama was purely based on his message and vision for the party.

Speaking on Citi TV's The Point of View on Monday, Dr. Omane-Boamah said other persons including former Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho and former Attorney General, Marietta Brew Oppong are among a repertoire of leaders of great pedigree that could be chosen to lead the party into the 2020 polls.

“Will you say that Rt. Hon. Edward Doe Adjaho could not have run for president? Prof. Kwesi Botchwey, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor? We have the men…. Does it matter [if they are not interested?] Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman, Nana Oye Lithur, Marrieta Brew Oppong, Hannah Tetteh, [are all materials for presidential candidates]. The point is that, we have a plethora and the galaxy of stars who can stand as presidential candidates. Some of them stepped forward, Spio Garbrah and the others,” he said.

Mahama swept 95.23 percent of the total valid votes cast in the NDC's presidential primaries held over the weekend to become the party's flagbearer for the 2020 polls.

He contested the position with six others. The six which included Ekwow Spio Garbrah, Alban Bagbin polled less than 5 percent of the votes.

Many after an assessment of the results have said that John Mahama 's overwhelming endorsement was an indication that he was the only person within the party who could compete favorably against the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) and that the NDC may struggle to find a suitable flagbearer candidate besides Mahama.

But Edward Omane Boamah disagreed with the assertion.

He said the defeat of the other candidates in the poll was not a vote against their competence to lead the party.

“It [the loss] does not in any way take away the strength of any of the candidates who contested. The fact that you contest in an election and are unsuccessful doesn't mean you were not qualified.”

He said the results of the polls only indicated that “among all the worthy men, president Mahama stands very tall.”

Omane-Boamah added that there was an indication from the results of the polls that the NDC is united behind Mahama and were resolute in pursuing activities that will ensure that the party wins power in 2020.

“This is a man who is loved by his people. Even as he was unsuccessful in 2016, people still continued to ask that he reconsiders coming back into active politics. The party has demonstrated that there is unanimity when it comes to our support for Mahama. And in that unanimity you saw the competition that everyone wanted to show that we love Mahama and the NDC and we want the party to win the 2020 elections.”

Ghanaians must be happy over Mahama win

He said John Mahama's victory must be a cause for excitement among Ghanaians as he is coming back to correct the errors that have been made by the current government especially in areas such as the economy, education and health.

“Ghanaians must be happy and confident that president Mahama is coming back to right the wrongs and restore this nation in the right direction,” he told Bernard Avle on The Point of View.

Source:citinewsroom.com | Ghana