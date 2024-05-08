A/R: Technical challenges mar day 1 of limited voter registration exercise

Hundreds of individuals in the Ashanti Region who gathered at the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) offices for the voter registration exercise faced significant challenges due to poor internet connectivity.

The Limited Voters Registration exercise in almost all centers across the Ashanti Region experienced delays attributed to slow network and internet connectivity issues.

Jacob Agyenim Boateng, reporting from the Ashanti Regional EC office, noted that although the exercise was scheduled to commence at 7:00 AM, delays in connecting the EC's online registration system at the center led to a delayed start, with the exercise beginning as late as 12:00 PM.

Several applicants, including students in uniform, who arrived at the center in the early hours of Tuesday, May 7, 2024, had to endure long waits to complete their registration.

Addressing the media, Mr. Benjamin Bannor Bio, the Ashanti Regional Director of the EC, apologized to all applicants for the inconvenience caused, assuring them that the technical team was working tirelessly to resolve the issue.

He reaffirmed the EC's commitment to ensuring that all eligible individuals are registered before the conclusion of the exercise.

Responding to the technical challenges, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah, visited the regional EC office to gather firsthand information about the situation.

He assured the public of his office's readiness to assist the EC in fulfilling its mandate effectively and within the stipulated timeframe.

Additionally, he urged all those who have not yet been registered to prioritize their registration before the exercise concludes.