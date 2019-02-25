Rawlings Directs Traffic At Prampram Junction [Video]

Ex President Jerry John Rawlings was spotted over the weekend busily instructing and directing traffic at the Prampram junction along the Tema-Aflao highway.

He was provoked by the lack of discipline and self-coordination by some drivers resulting in serious traffic at the junction.

The ex-president who finally helped to ease the traffic situation had no option but to step down from his car to instruct some indisciplined drivers to give for some vehicles to pass for traffic flow.

Watch the video Below: