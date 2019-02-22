Oyebowale Akideinde Appointed Head Of MTN OTT Music Services

MTN Group has appointed Oyebowale Akideinde as Head of Over the Top (OTT) Music Services. Akideinde is expected to pilot its newly acquired music streaming entity Simfy Africa.

His appointment, according to the statement released on Wednesday by MTN, “effective 1 February 2019, will enhance the company’s digital music streaming services to its customers across Africa and the Middle East.

“Oyebowale joins MTN from Boomplay Music where he served as the Regional Director for West Africa.

“His career spans over 17 years primarily in consumer goods, e-business, financial, media and digital sectors.

“He has also worked in IT, project management, strategy, product and business development, and marketing.

“He holds an MSc in Business Information Systems from the University of Hertfordshire, a BSc in Computer Science from the University of Lagos and a General Music Studies Specialist certificate from Berklee College of Music.

“Oyebowale has also garnered a number of industry related awards and accolades throughout his career”.

Commenting on Oyebowale’s appointment, MTN Group President and CEO, Rob Shuter, said, “We are very pleased about Oye’s appointment as he brings passion and knowledge of the rich media industry, this will stand him in good stead to support MTN’s expansion of OTT digital services to our customers.”

Source: http://nigeriacommunicationsweek.com.ng