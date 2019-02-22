Paramount Chief Of La Dead

Nii Kpobi Tettey Tsuru III

La Mantse, Nii Kpobi Tettey Tsuru III, the paramount chief of La, has been reported dead.

La Traditional Council announced his death on Friday February 22 in Accra.

He is believed to have passed on in January 2019.

The late chief celebrated his 30th anniversary of his enstoolment.

Source: Daily Guide