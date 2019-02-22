Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
16 minutes ago | General News

Paramount Chief Of La Dead

By Modern Ghana
Nii Kpobi Tettey Tsuru III
Nii Kpobi Tettey Tsuru III

La Mantse, Nii Kpobi Tettey Tsuru III, the paramount chief of La, has been reported dead.

La Traditional Council announced his death on Friday February 22 in Accra.

He is believed to have passed on in January 2019.

The late chief celebrated his 30th anniversary of his enstoolment.

Source: Daily Guide

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Kwabenya Cell Breakers Sentenced To 114 Months Imprisonment
E/R: 17 Killed In Asuokow Accident
Fire Guts Makola Market
NAGRAT Aware Of New Education Curricula - Education Ministry
TOP STORIES

Man Almost Lynched Over False Kidnapping Alarm

3 hours ago

Use State Apparatus To Clamp Down On Vigilantism – Asiedu N...

3 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line