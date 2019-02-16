Youth Want SDGs Taught In JHS, SHS

The convener for Youth Coalition for promotion of the Sustainable Development Goals in Northern Ghana, Mr. Gaeten Agbaam has called on government to initiate steps aimed at mainstreaming the SDGs into the curriculum of basic and senior high schools.

This according to Mr. Agbaam will enable young people to become exposed to the SDGs at a very early stage in life and therefore be more willing to take action for the realization of the global goals.

Speaking to both students and teachers of the Tamale Senior High School in Tamale at the commencement of his maiden SDG Tour to Senior High Schools in Ghana, Mr. Agbaam explained that the adoption of sustainable development goals represents a strong commitment by both national governments and the international community at ensuring a better world for all humanity.

He, therefore, opined that as part of measures to operationalize this commitment the government of Ghana should consider mainstreaming teaching of the SDGs into the national curriculum for basic and senior high schools so as to enhance broad base education on these goals amongst the youth of the country who inevitably represent its future.

Mr. Agbaam also called on the student themselves to develop an interest in extra curricular activities that contribute to enhancing environmental sustainability since the effect of climate change and vulnerability are fast becoming so real and well seen in the three northern regions of Ghana.

Mr. Gaeten Agbaam also used the occasion to announce the coalitions maiden SDG conference for Northern Ghana which is scheduled to take place in Tamale on the 20th April 2019.

He explained that the conference was aimed at raising awareness and educating the youth about the Sustainable Development Goals and the need to strive towards achieving them.

He, therefore, called on all students and young people between the ages of 18-30 years to register for the conference since it represents the very first of its kind in the region.

Mr. Agbaam also applauded the Headmistress and staff of the Tamale Senior High school for buying into the SDG agenda and for giving him the chance to talk to the student body.

Other members of the coalition who were also present at the tour included Mr. David Baako Larweh, Miss. Sandra Tom Dery, Mr.Hyginus Laari and Mr. Fuseini Farouk Lamin.

The next phase of the SDG tour is expected to take place in the Bono region.

