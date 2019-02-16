MTN Exceeds Target As It Collects 4,449 Pints Of Blood On Valentine’s Day

Accra, February 15, 2019 - The MTN Ghana Foundation has collected 4,449 pints of blood at its 8th annual “Save a Life” blood donation campaign, exceeding its target of 3,500 pints.

The annual exercise gives the staff of MTN, trade partners and the general public the opportunity to show love on Valentine’s Day by donating a pint of blood to help stock various blood banks across the country. This year’s blood donation exercise had 19 bleeding centers in all the 10 regions of Ghana.

The blood collected went directly to the National Blood Service, 37 Military Hospital, Ridge Hospital and respective regional hospitals. At the end of the exercise, the following number of pints were collected from the various regions:

Brong Ahafo ( Victoria Park, Sunyani SHS, Techiman SHS and Camel SHS) - 984

Northern Region - Forecourt, Tamale Regional Library - 669

Western Region ( Shama SHS, Sekondi College and Tarkwa SHS) - 514

Ashanti Region ( Opoku Ware SHS and St Louis SHS) - 404

Upper East Region – (Ramsey Park and Bolga Girls SHS) - 418

Greater Accra Region ( MTN House and MTN Office Graphic Road) - 412

Central Region Adisadel College - 350

Upper West – Ministries Park, Wa - 311

Eastern Region (Pope John SHS) - 235

Volta Region ( Awudome SHS) - 152

Commenting on the blood donation campaign, the Corporate Services Executive, Mr. Samuel Koranteng said the exercise was a huge success due to the concerted support received from all partners and blood donors across the country. “I will like to use this opportunity to thank all who supported in various ways to ensure we collected blood to serve our objective of saving lives”

The MTN Ghana Foundation instituted the annual blood donation exercise, dubbed “Save a Life” campaign, in 2011 to support the restocking of blood at select blood banks. The program was initiated by MTN Ghana as part of the company’s corporate social investments activities. From 2011 to 2018, over 9,500 pints have been collected. The blood donation exercise was also initiated as part of MTN’s focus on health.

In recognition for its efforts, the MTN Ghana Foundation was adjudged the highest corporate blood donor in 2013, second highest corporate donor in 2014 and one of the highest corporate donors in 2015.

About The MTN Foundation:

The MTN Ghana Foundation was established in November 2007 as the vehicle to select and implement MTN’s Corporate Social Investments. MTN Ghana Foundation has three areas of focus -Health, Education and Economic Empowerment. From its inception to December 2018, the Foundation had undertaken 142 major projects across the country. Notable health projects include: construction of a Neonatal Care Center for Tamale Teaching Hospital, refurbishment of the 2nd floor maternity block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, construction of a maternity block for Ejisu Government Hospital, and construction of an Emergency Center for Atua Government Hospital. Education projects undertaken include: construction of a boys dormitory for Akropong School for the Blind, construction of a six-unit classroom block for Kodjonya Millennium School, establishment of 10 MTN ICT Learning Centers in each of Ghana’s 10 regions and the institution of an Innovation Hub at KNUST to promote Telecoms Engineering and Research. Key projects undertaken in Economic Empowerment include: the construction of shea butter processing centers, provision of seed capital and skill training for Women of Tizaa Dini Association of Yendi and the Sung Suma Women Association of Wa.