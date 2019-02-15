Man Storms Police Station For His Idols

The father of notorious robber, Julius Gbede, jailed 82 years in total by an Aflao Circuit Court last year, is alleged to have recently stormed the Aflao District Police headquarters demanding the return of his idols.

Eklu Gbede, aged about 70, the police said, claimed the idols were taken by the police from his home at Agblahuime near Aflao, where they stormed to arrest his son, also called 'Bible,' along with others last year.

The raving Gbede, Police told the GNA, was calmed, detained for a few hours and released without a charge.

The police said they did not see or pick any idol during the arrest that night, saying Eklu Gbede's claim could be out of anger over the heavy jail term of his 25-year-old notorious robber-son.

The source said ironically, Eklu Gbede, himself, was a victim of his son's criminal escapades, when he was jailed when his son jumped bail in 2015 after he (Eklu) had stood surety for his son.

The police said Eklu Gbede was thought to be peeved and did not visit his son while in custody and also during trial.

The police source said while Eklu Gbede was languishing in jail on account his son jumping bail, the younger Gbede continued his robbery sprees leading others to commit series of robberies involving huge sums of money and properties in several districts, until his arrest following a hint.

While police continue to figure out the motive of Eklu Gbede, when he charged on the Police Station, some local observers think he was there to cast a spell on police personnel, having been apparently infuriated by his son's heavy prison term.

While Bible was jailed 82 years, an accomplice, Kofi Kunya, alias Sponsor, aged 25, a native of Kpoglo, had 79 years in total, Ali Mohammed, a Nigerien, 15 years, but Edem Sodzi, a Togolese, aged 21, was acquitted and discharged for want of prosecution.

More than 30 charges, including conspiracy, robbery, harm, damage, gun stealing and illegal gun possession were preferred against the convicts.

Police said more cases were still pending against members of the criminal gang collectively and individually at the same court.

Source: GNA