Akweteman: Closing Down Candy Factory Is Not the Best Option—MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly, Mr. Boye Laryea has on Wednesday February 13, stated that closing down the Royal Sweets Company Limited entirely for unfriendly environmental practices is not an option to consider.

His argument is that it will be shot in the foot for a country is always driving an industrialisation agenda to create more factories to provide jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.

The MCE added that it will be an unwise decision to shutdown the factory as a result of the complaints by few residents in the area against the economic benefit of the factory.

He suggested that instead of collapsing the company, management of the facility should be compelled to do the needful by putting in place control measures to stop the emissions from entering the houses of residents close by.

Mr Laryea stressed that a committee has been set up comprising some residents as a representative from the community to research and come up with a solution to the problem in two weeks.

This is in relation to a resent agitations by some Residents of the area about the emission of harmful industrial waste into the atmosphere by a candy production company, Royal Sweets limited.

According to the residents, the factory emits plumes of smoke which clouds the environment and forces them to inhale it, which poses a serious harm to their health.

They therefore suggest that the factory to be relocated before it causes an epidemic out break in the community.

Royal Sweets limited is a manufacturing company which produces sweets and chewing gum.