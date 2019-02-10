Investigations Ongoing To Establish Why 2 Kenyan Airways Planes Collided

Two Kenya Airways planes collided Saturday at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. The Embraer planes collided while undergoing maintenance, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Director-General Gilbert Kibe said.

No injuries were reported.

Captain Kibe said airport safety officials are investigating the incident.

“We will find out what went wrong and we will mitigate to ensure it does not happen again," he said.

Mr Kibe added that a disruption of services at JKIA would be inevitable.

“Some flights will likely be cancelled. Every aeroplane has something that it’s doing every day. If two are not available, that will really mess up the schedule,” he said.

"We hope that the flights will come back to normal as soon as possible,” added Captain Kibe.

The troubled airline has been battling to win back the confidence of passengers after a tumultuous couple of years that involved a long-standing feud with pilots' union, the Kenya Airline Pilots Association, and a shift in top management.

