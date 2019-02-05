Vasity Teachers Rubbish NCTE Report

The Technical Universities Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) has described as erroneous an audit report that most of its lecturers had been teaching without the proper qualification.

The audit was done by the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) as part of its processes to migrate staff of the universities onto the Single Spine Salary Structure.

Challenging the report in a Citi News, the President of TUTAG, Ibrahim Zuberiu, insisted that they are qualified lecturers, and are ready to challenge the NCTE over the report.

“Let's agree you did the audit, the result you brought is seriously erroneous. The same people who went to Cape Coast university to do Masters did not do research? The people who went to the University of Education Winneba to do Master of technology in fashion are not qualified to teach. Only people who went to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, largely are qualified to teach in their report.” “This audit report thing, we are going to issue a serious formal rejoinder. We are ready to face whatever they want to do,” he said.

Meanwhile, a letter signed by the Minister of Education, Matthew Opoku Prempeh has given unqualified lecturers a three-year period to upgrade themselves.

A staff audit of the technical universities conducted by the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) exposed anomalies in the teaching and administrative procedures in such institutions.

A copy of the report revealed that most lecturers, especially those in the schools of Business, had been teaching without relevant background, with some holding Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees acquired through online schools, which is against the regulations of the NCTE.

The report further specified that some lecturers were teaching with mismatched first, second and terminal degrees, referred to as “skirt and blouse,” a practice the NCTE found unacceptable.

–citinewsroom