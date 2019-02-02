50 Cartons Of Unwholesome Cosmetic Products Destroyed

The Foods and Drugs Authority (FDA) on Friday disposed 50 cartons of cosmetic products known to be containing prohibited substances, which are dangerous to the public. The cosmetic products were destroyed by burning at the Adepa Waste Landfill Site, Nsawam under the supervision of officers from the Authority.

Mr James Lartey, the Head of Communications at the FDA, said the products were recalled within the second week of January voluntarily by the importers and reported to the Authority for onward detainment and safe disposal.

He said the affected batch of products were adulterated with either mercury, hydroquinone or steroids, which could have diverse effects on the consumer.

Mr Lartey said the adverse health effects of the destroyed cosmetic products were kidney toxicity, fertility problems, birth defects, gastrointestinal toxicity, skin infections, and skin cancer.

He said the usage of the product could also result in a permanent neurological damage in children (pre-natal and neo-natal) exposed to mercury during pregnancy and or lactation.

It could be recalled that the FDA issued a statement on some 42 list of cosmetic products that contained the prohibited substances parading on the Ghanaian market in January 25, this year.

The statement said it was a violation of the Standards Authority Act, 1973 (N.R.C.D 173) and Section 111(c) and 113(b) of the Public Health Act, 2012, (Act 851).

The Standards Authority Act, 1973 (N.R.C.D 173) states that, 'A person commits an offence if that person sells a drug, herbal medicinal product, cosmetic, medical device or household chemical substance which is adulterated'.

Sections 111(c) and 113(b) of the Public Health Act, 2012, (Act 851) states that 'A person commits an offence if that person labels, packages, sells or advertises a drug, a herbal medicinal product, cosmetic, medical device or household chemical substance in a manner that is false, misleading or deceptive or misbranded as regards it character, constitution, value potency, quality, composition, merits or safely'.

Companies whose product contained the aforementioned substances were directed to initiate immediate recall of their products from the market as they pose a potential health risk to the people of Ghana.

Source: GNA