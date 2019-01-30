How Men’s Formula (The New Innovative Advanced Prostate & Sexual Health Formula Combined) Could Benefit ‘Watchful’ Waiting Patients

Dr. Nyarkotey Obu presenting his scientific findings on Men’s Formula at the University of Ilorin, Nigeria during the science of Global Prostate cancer Disparities Conference organized by the University of Florida, USA.

Dr. Nyarkotey with Prof. Emeka of the Covenant University, Nigeria and a representative from the Movember Foundation, USA.

What is Men’s Formula?

Almost every man will develop some sort of prostate health issue at some point in their lives. Whether it’s a rising PSA, fear of prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, waking up at night to rush to the bathroom, incontinence, urgency, or some other symptom. And with more and more research showing the dangerous and ineffective nature of the more common prostate drugs, is it any wonder that more and more men are turning to prostate supplements as a healthy natural alternative to drugs or surgery?

But how do you choose which supplement is right for you? How do you know which nutrients are scientifically proven, effective and safe? Many men do not realize that prostate disease can cause kidney damage by forcing you to consistently strain to pee at the toilet. This additional pressure on your kidneys can cause serious damage. The long-term lack of sleep also impacts physical and mental health, as well as contributes to lethargy, stress and weight gain. Additionally, an enlarged prostate can also cause public embarrassment due to unexpected ‘dribbling’ and incontinence.

The most life-threatening side effect of prostate disease is your elevated prostate cancer risk. Numerous large-scale, double-blind & peer-reviewed studies, both in Europe and the USA, have linked BPH to an increased risk of developing prostate cancer.

When it comes to treating an enlarged prostate it seems men have three options: pharmaceutical drugs, invasive surgery or natural prostate supplements. All three have potential pitfalls and risks. The concern with surgeries related to the studies showing their long-term effectiveness is limited. Many men see a resurgence of urinary issues after 2, 5 or 10 years. Additionally, 80% of men report significantly impaired sexual function. A smaller percentage report urinary pain for upwards of a decade after surgery.

With supplements, the number of different brands currently available can make it difficult to navigate the market. Also, because there is no real regulation or mandatory quality standards, there is a risk that you end up with a cheap, ineffective supplement full of fillers and low-quality ingredients. So how can you guarantee that you are getting a quality, effective supplements that’s actually shrinking your prostate? How do you know which prostate supplements really work? This is why I decided to research and formulate this product after almost a decade of research work.

Uniqueness of Men's Formula Manufactured in Ghana by RNG Medicine Research Lab:

Testimonials and Scientific Profs:

We have genuine Testimonials from notable personalities in Ghana and other African Countries who are ready to talk to you. We examine the scientific data on our ingredients for the formulation with proof of effectiveness through clinical or scientific data. We used over (14) evidence-based ingredients in our formula. Most manufacturers uses one or two ingredients in Ghana and Africa; you can't go to war with one soldier! We provide the scientific data by publishing them so our clients could read them. We review our formula every three years based on new scientific findings.

Men's Formula:

Men’s Formula has Quintuple Action and a patent pending product for general wellbeing of Men. The product is a clinical grade, advanced, comprehensive phytomedicine product approved by the FDA for Men’s Prostate Health & immune booster for men with advanced prostate conditions. Men’s formula is also designed to help guard against the most common consequences of unbalanced testosterone levels and promote successful aging, male vitality and detoxification.

Men’s Formula is also formulated for men who are looking to restore their prostate health as close as possible to youthful levels. Lab study conducted in Ghana on efficacy showed the product has high antioxidant activity and would be of significantly relevance to the prostate. Human clinical trials also conducted by Dr. Chris Cole, MD in Niamey, Niger and his team to assess it effectivity also confirmed quality of life improvement(Head of clinical trial in Niamey, Niger- + 227-88833321/93690459/90814010 ).

The mechanism of action of the product is based on the over fourteen (14) plants. Some of the extracts are: Hibiscus Sabdarrifa, Azadirachta indica, carica papaya,Graviola, stinging Nettle, Zanthoxyllum zanthoxyloides, small willow herb, saw palmetto, pumpkinseeds, cyperus esculentus, Altsonia Boonei, Africa black pepper, Allium Sativum, Zingiber Officinale and many more blended together!

The special formulation of over fourteen (14) herbs, all synergistically balanced to support the male reproductive and urinary systems-particularly the prostate and kidneys, assisting the prostate in cellular regeneration for ultimate health and well-being. This formula potentially is formulated to shrink inflamed prostate tissue, increases blood circulation in the prostate and sexual organs, increases potency, and calm the nerves.

Dr. Nyarkotey receiving the under40 Achievers Award in Ghana in 2018

What is Bioenergized Product?

ENERGY... we may not know what it is, but we know when we have it and especially when we don't have it! As medicine begins to catch up with physics, a new era in healthcare is emerging where Bio-energetic Technology promotes the healing process by stimulating the healing ability of the body. Your body is designed to heal itself. Einstein demonstrated through his equation (E=MC2) that energy is matter, and matter is energy. Therefore, if we are energy, then our physical state should also be influenced by energy. Unfortunately, we live in a world that continuously interferes with this natural healing capacity, through the modern day stresses of biochemical toxins and electromagnetic pollution. The concept of energy medicine is that energy systems are the infrastructure of the body and energy is the medicine. When your energy is vibrant, so is your body!

Mechanism of Action of Bioenergized Men’s Formula

Men’s Formula has Quintuple Action. A clinical grade advanced, comprehensive phytomedicine product approved by the FDA for Men’s Prostate Health & immune booster for men with advanced prostate conditions. Men’s formula is also designed to help guard against the most common consequences of unbalanced testosterone levels and promote successful aging, male vitality and detoxification. It is:

Anti-Inflammatory

Anti-Oxidant

Anti-Androgenic

Virility

Anti-Proliferative

This product is different from all other products locally and globally. One way to determine the effects of the Good Energy Products is to notice how your body feels after using the products. Another way to evaluate the Good Energy Products is to ask your body how it feels about the products! Your body is talking are you listening?

Because of the combination of several ingredients, multiple mechanism of action can be responsible for the anticancer activity and other benefits. Most of the agents have shown in vitro activity, ranging from stimulation of natural killer-cell activity to growth inhibition of different cell lines. There are components that proved estrogenic activity or inhibit 5-alpha reductase. The extracts can induce apoptosis and can suppress cell growth by restricting cell cycle progression.

Also Men’s Formula combination is not an isolated botanicals playing different anti-cancer roles but bunched up as a single multi-effects remedy.

The active, 100% phytomedicine ingredients combined together in Men’s Formula have been shown individually in research studies and clinical trials to:

• Promote proper prostate size*

• Support normal urinary flow and volume*

• Encourage healthy libido and sexual response*

• Support the natural response to DHT (dihydrotestosterone) reduction*

• Assist the natural regulation of 5-alpha-reductase which affects normal prostate size and volume*

• Support overall prostate and urinary health*

• Restore prostate health as close as possible to youthful levels *

• Help promote cellular and immune system health*

*For General Well-being of Men*

* Prostatitis*

* Inflamed Tissue*

*Night Sweats*

* Backache*

*Fever*

*Debility*

* Chronic Weakness*

*Pain in Rectum*

*General Pain*

*Improves erectile dysfunction*

*Bladder Health*

* Helps deal with the side effects of conventional prostate cancer treatment*

* Helps Men on Androgen Deprivation Therapy ADT*

* Men considering Watchful Waiting or Active Surveillance*

Many I'm sure are beginning to wonder why a single herbal formula claims to do all that! To answer this concern, *I would like you to know that the human body's interaction with phytomedications is such that the body will absorb those components of the remedy in which it is deficient*. Those *components not needed by the body*, *in safe dosages*, *simply pass through the body without undue stress placed on any organ* as I did explained earlier with the principles of energy or energized Medicines.

Direction for Use:

Men’s Formula Tea is best made in a closed vessel—either a teapot or a cup with a small saucer placed on top to serve as a lid. When you brew it this way, you allow the beautiful aromatic qualities to recirculate back into the liquid. If you brew it in a teapot or cup with a lid, the steam condenses back into the infusion. To experience the maximum energy healing benefit to be had, brew it for at least five minutes in boiling water. You can allow your tea to brew longer and get an even more potent energy healing activating herbal infusion. When you take the tea, it brings through the energy and vibration of the energized plant.

For those with Prostate conditions, Men’s Formula should be combined with another product called Nyarkotey Tea; it is a blend of bioenergized Hibiscus and other herbs always. The Nyarkotey Tea should be always taken in the afternoon and Men’s Formula Morning and Evening. The Prostate Health program should be three month. Before starting the products; always checked your PSA level before and after.

For those considering using the product for general wellbeing should use the Men’s Formula only. It improves your sex drive and energizes you to want for more!

Watchful Waiting and Men’s Formula

Statistics show that a high percentage of men diagnosed with prostate cancer ultimately die with it and not from it and as such aggressive treatment is unnecessary. Studies that have been conducted on patients with prostate cancer have found no evidence that undergoing surgery or chemotherapy is in any way better than an overhaul in lifestyle and diet.

One such study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2012, observed men across the US who were diagnosed with localized prostate cancer. The study had enrolled 731 men with localized prostate cancer and randomly assigned them to either undergo radical prostatectomy or maintain observation.

The study followed the progress of these men over a period of ten years and came to the conclusion that observation is a better option than undergoing any radical treatment, especially for men with low risk cancer.

Following the study, a statement from the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) suggested that the risks of harms caused by PSA tests and other unnecessary treatments like biopsies outweigh the benefits. They also suggest appropriate management options should be considered in the event of prostate cancer.

This study and statement make it clear that undergoing radical procedures and treatments will not increase your life expectancy but instead lead to uncomfortable side effects and lessen your quality of life.

Statistics about prostate cancer life expectancy revealed that :

99% of men diagnosed with the most common types of prostate cancer will survive for more than 5 years 95% of men diagnosed with prostate cancer will survive for more than 10 years 76% of men diagnosed with prostate cancer will survive for more than 15 years

Based on this statistics, considering most men are around 70 years old when diagnosed with prostate cancer, the above statistics illustrate the benefits of changing their lifestyles and diet rather than rushing to receive unstable medical treatments. In fact, by changing their diet and lifestyle a diagnosis of prostate cancer could have little or no impact on their life expectancy.

According to Ross and colleague (1994) Epidemiological studies in the USA have suggested a strong dietary factor in the development of prostate cancer. Studies such as these points to the fact that dietary agents may help in preventing the occurrence or progression of this disease.

So for Men on watchful waiting or Active Surveillance for low-risk prostate cancer; you could use Men’s Formula as you keep monitoring your PSA as well to help you make an informed decision on your pathway.

Dealing with Hormone Therapies Side Effect with Men’s Formula:

Hormone therapy can be an effective way to treat advanced prostate cancer, but men need to be aware of the side effects. Fortunately there are many natural ways to reduce hormone therapy side effects that involve attention to exercise, diet, sleep, and herbal and nutritional remedies. One of the common ways to treat advanced prostate cancer is by significantly reducing the levels of sex hormones, especially testosterone, using hormone therapy.

The side effects of hormone therapy are associated with low testosterone levels and include:

Erectile dysfunction (ED)

Weakness, fatigue

Sweating and hot flashes

Loss of libido

Men who choose long-term hormone treatment may experience:

Depression and mood swings

Weight gain

Risk of heart failure

Osteoporosis

Men’s Formula is formulated to reduce hormone therapy side effects and approaches that help boost energy levels. The formula may also complement both conventional and alternative methods. A 2011 study confirmed that low concentrations of testosterone are associated with sleep deprivation and sexual dysfunction. Establishing a set sleep schedule and getting 7 to 8 hours nightly can support healthy erectile function as well as manage fatigue, maintain strength, and avoid depression. The formula enables you to rest enough as well. Men’s Formula with adaptogen plant remedies helps fight fatigue, depression, and mood swings, which are known for their ability to moderate normal system functioning and assist the body in adapting to stress. Also fight sweating and hot flashes, improve blood circulation. Fatigue, depression, and loss of libido as well as heart health and also for bone strength, ultimately balance testosterone level as a result of the Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT). The goal here is to create a hostile biological environment for cancer in the body and optimize quality of life despite the ADT.

Exercise program would have to be included with this program. In one study of 2,700 male health care professionals (average age 70 years) with non-metastatic prostate cancer and found that those participating in vigorous physical activity for a duration ≥3 hours/week demonstrated a 49% lower risk of all-cause mortality and a 61% lower risk of death specifically from prostate cancer, compared with men who did 1 1 hour/week of vigorous activity. (Kenfield et al. 2011)

A systematic review of ten studies (five randomized and five uncontrolled clinical trials) examined the effects of exercise on patients receiving ADT. This paper demonstrated that physical performance was improved by exercise. Randomized controlled trials found exercise to be consistently beneficial for muscular performance: reported as increases in muscular strength and increases in upper and lower limb strength, compared with the control population. (Gardner et al. 2014)

Body composition (the amount of fat vs. muscle in the body) is a component of many studies investigating exercise effects on prostate cancer patients on ADT and resistance training has been shown to either increase lean body mass or not decline. Loss of muscle mass is a common scenario amongst ADT patients. (Galvão et al. 2010).An observational study reported in 2006 looking at over 70,000 men observed 11% increase in myocardial infarction risk and a 16% increased risk of coronary heart disease and death from cardiac arrest in the study of prostate cancer patients receiving ADT, versus those not on hormone therapy. (Keating et al. 2006)

Doctor Formulated based on Science and Research

Men’s Formula was developed by Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu, RND, PhD (A.M), Postdoc (H,M), AYLFP, FCPNM, MCPNM, CaPTC, AACR, Mini-EMBA, MSc. Dr. Nyarkotey is the Director of the Nyarkotey Integrative Urology Center at Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine, Tema Community, 7, Post office, Ghana and President of Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine. He is a research Professor of Prostate cancer & Holistic Medicine at Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine, Larnaca city, Cyprus. Dr. Nyarkotey is also the Principal Scientist and President at RNG Medicine Research Lab, Tema, community, 18, Ghana. His interest for prostate cancer in black Men and finding lasting solution started during his MSc prostate cancer care module organized by Sheffield Hallam University UK and Prostate Cancer UK. His PhD and Postdoctoral training in Natural Medicine also centered on the effect of Hibiscus Sabdariffa tea and Prostate Health. He has authored over four hundred scientific articles on Natural Medicine and Prostate Health!

Dr. Nyarkotey is Ghana’s leading and one of only Holistic Doctors who focus exclusively on men’s urological health. He is a frequent speaker at universities, Holistic medical schools and conferences on ethnomedicine and Holistic Health, nutrition and natural treatments for prostate health. Men’s Formula is as a result of Dr. Nyarkotey’s research and practice of over 10(Ten) Years. He is a multiple award winning Holistic Medical Practitioner. Dr. Nyarkotey is a CNBC Africa AABLA finalist Innovator of the Year West Africa 2018, 40under40 Achiever in Education 2018 and Best Researcher in Prostate Care 2018 FN Business Awards.

Dr. Nyarkotey was conferred the Nigerian Legendary Award by the Optimum Men’s Health Foundation, Ikorodu, Nigeria for his crusade against prostate cancer and several uncountable accolades at a youthful age! Dr. Nyarkotey is the National President of the Alternative Medical Association of Ghana(AMAG) and a member of the Prostate Cancer Transatlantic Consortium(CaPTC), Active Member of American Association of Cancer Research(AACR) and several world Holistic Medical Bodies.

He authored the book “ Prostate Health: What Every Man Must Know before 40yrs”, a book used by one of Ghana’s leading Natural Medicine Crusaders- Oheneba Ntim Barimah on OMAN FM to educate the public on Prostate Health. Oheneba Ntim Barimah, recognizes him as one of Ghana’s finest prostate health and holistic medicine expert. Dr. Nyarkotey is very objective in his Holistic Medical Profession and Prostate Health. Dr. Chris Cole, MD, FACSM, of the National Cancer Centre in Niamey, Niger says” some are doctors by training, but Dr. Nyarkotey is a born doctor who’s received training”. His objectivity on natural medicine on ‘what works’ and ‘what do not work’ in the field of Naturopathic Urology/Oncology has distinguished him from his peers in the field. Dr. Nyarkotey is editorial Board Member of Fenix of 21th century scientific journal, and a prolific science writer in Leading Newspapers in Ghana.

Men’s Formula Composition Research:

Hibiscus Sabdariffa

The Prostate.Net described the Hibiscus Tea as the best tea for Men’s Health. The most important thing about the hibiscus sabdariffa in tea form is that it is one of the richest sources of antioxidants to be used in a beverage. This was revealed in a study published in Nutrition Journal where the investigators elucidated how they developed a comprehensive food database that listed the antioxidant content of more than 3,100 foods, spices, beverages, herbs, and supplements. After analyzing 283 different beverages, hibiscus tea beat matcha green tea when it came to antioxidant content. While green tea is still a very good beverage choice for antioxidants, hibiscus tea tops the list (Carlsen et al 2010).

Both green tea and hibiscus tea are among the top drinks for prostate health. Both types of tea contain potent antioxidants. Studies show that green tea can help prevent prostate cancer from forming and may also slow the growth of aggressive prostate cancer. Studies show that green tea can also benefit men with BPH and prostatitis. Chun-Tang Chiu et al 2015 research demonstrated the effect of hibiscus tea to reduced invasiveness of the cancer cells.

Hibiscus tea has also been shown to work as a natural diuretic in a research by Allison L. Hopkins et al 2013 , increasing both urination and bowel movements. Hibiscus also crushed kidney stones by increasing the flow of water through the kidneys, the concentration of oxalate and other stone forming substances is decreased, and instead of adding to the crystals in the kidneys, watery urine helps dissolve them. This process is not quick enough for most people, but hydration is very important for kidney stones.

As the water leaves the body, it pulls the sodium with it, which is one mechanism by which blood pressure is reduced. As mentioned above, hibiscus tea contains a rich amount of anthocyanin, which is a phenolic compound. It is believed that this active compound is responsible for the tea’s cardio-protective effects.

While the blood pressure-lowering effects of hibiscus have been demonstrated in humans in 2004(Herrera-Arellano et al ), 2010(McKay DL et al) , and 2015 (Nwachukwu D et al studies, a 2017 study(Nwachukwu DC et al) has shown that hibiscus not only helps maintain a healthier blood pressure, but it does not harm kidney function. This was also demonstrated in the lab study at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science Technology where our product sent for analysis proved no harm on the kidneys in 2016. Kidney function can be harmed by high blood pressure (Bigazzi R et al 1992) , so it’s important that treatments for high blood pressure do not cause further harm to kidney function.

The 2017 study by Nwachukwu DC et al involved 78 subjects (45 men, 33 women) aged 43 to 53 who were recently diagnosed with mild hypertension (as defined as by the Guidelines Subcommittee WHO. 1999 World Health Organization – International Society of Hypertension Guidelines for the Management of Hypertension. 1999:151-183. ) but had not yet started any medical treatment. They were divided into three groups for 4 weeks:

Hibiscus (26 subjects): 150 milligrams per kilogram of bodyweight of hibiscus in a drink as prepared in previous studies by Herrera-Arellano et al 2004 . This provided about 10 milligrams of anthoycyanins per day. Medical treatment (26 subjects): 10 milligrams lisinopril per day Placebo (control group = 26 subjects)

Before and after the study, diastolic and systolic blood pressure was measured and urine samples were taken to measure kidney function. After 4 weeks, researchers noted the following changes in blood pressure, with Hibiscus not only reaching statistical significance versus placebo (p < 0.001) but also the same statistical significance versus Lisinopril (p < 0.001):

Urine Vol Hibiscus Lisinopril Placebo p-value

( mL) 64% increase 37% increase 1.8% increase < 0.001

(1250 to 2050) (1240 to 1700) (1375 to 1400)

Creatinine Clearance 7.9% increase 5% increase 1% decrease < 0.001

(mL/min) (101 to 109) (100 to 105) (102 to 101)

Regarding kidney function, researchers assessed two overall measures of kidney function, creatinine clearance and urine volume over a 24-hour period(Boron WF et al 2009) . Hibiscus again reached statistical significance versus both placebo (p < 0.001) and Lisinopril (p < 0.001):

Diastolic blood

Pressure Hibiscus Lisinopril Placebo p value

(mmHg) 12.2% decrease 9% decrease 1.1% decrease < 0.01

(99 to 87) (100 to 91) (99 to 98)

Systolic blood pressure 11.1% decrease 8% decrease 0.7% decrease < 0.01

(mmHg) (154 to 137) ( 151 to 139) (153 to 152)

When suggesting mechanisms for how hibiscus produces these benefits to blood pressure, the researchers cited research showing that hibiscus increases the ability of blood vessels to relax (called “vasodilation”) Obiefuna P et al 1994 and also affects a frequent target of blood pressure medications, an enzyme in the kidney called angiotensin-converting enzyme(Herrera-Arellano et al 2004 and Nwachukwu DC et al 2015.

Although a weakness in this study was the homogenous population studied, the researchers concluded that “Consumption of hibiscus with a standardized amount of 10.04 mg anthocyanins improved renal function in patients with mild to moderate hypertension, with better effects than lisinopril”. They added that “Further research is required to explore the possibility of utilizing our important finding and integrating it into our National Health Care Program since hibiscus is easily available and affordable in Nigeria.”

A 2012 Tufts University study published in the Journal of Nutrition reported that hibiscus tea demonstrated promising results when pitted against placebo tea. In the double-blind, placebo-controlled study, 65 adults with prehypertension or mild hypertension were given either three 240-mL servings of either hibiscus or placebo tea daily for six weeks.

At the end of six weeks, adults who had consumed the hibiscus tea had a lower systolic blood pressure when compared with adults in the placebo group, but the same was not true for diastolic pressure. The authors concluded that “daily consumption of hibiscus tea…lowers BP in pre- and mildly hypertensive adults and may prove an effective component of the dietary changes recommended for people with these conditions.”

The healthful benefits of hibiscus don’t end there. Another study explored the impact of hibiscus extract powder in patients with metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome is a combination of disorders that increase a person’s risk of developing diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Components of metabolic syndrome include insulin resistance, obesity, high blood pressure, elevated triglycerides, and low “good” cholesterol (high-density lipoprotein, HDL).

The study evaluated the effects of Hibiscus sabdariffa extract powder on people with and without metabolic syndrome. All the participants took 100-mg capsules of hibiscus extract daily for one month. At the end of the month, individuals with metabolic syndrome showed significantly lower levels of glucose and total cholesterol as well as an in increase in HDL levels. Hibiscus extract also lowered triglyceride levels in people with and without metabolic syndrome.

Analysis of Hibiscus Tea on ED

Remember that erections are all about your arteries - nitric oxide in your arteries and nice low blood pressure levels (which indicates higher blood flow):

1. Increased eNOS Activity and Nitric Oxide. We get most of our arterial nitric oxide from the endothelium and this is governed by the eNOS enzyme. It turns out that the polyphenols in hibiscus tea activate this enzyme and cause your endothelium to produce more nitric oxide.

Well, one would say ", this is animal study in the lab and not in actual human subjects." You are correct though. Nevertheless, one of the big tests for any possible NO-increasing compounds is whether or not it can produce big drops in blood pressure. In this article I have reviewed research papers on this, this has been demonstrated in at least five studies, three of which I have acknowledged below.

Also, I do not need to point out that boosting arterial nitric oxide, which is the center of attention in this article, will largely help significantly with mild to moderate erectile dysfunction. Not promising you that it will solve it, but you have nothing to lose.

2. Endothelial Function. This formula explains this:

Erectile function = Endothelial function

The endothelium is the thin layer of cells on the inside of your arteries that are responsible for controlling their expansion and contraction and the nitric oxide that governs the process. Researchers refer to this ability to relax the arteries as "endothelial function," and, generally speaking, endothelial function governs how well and how fast your erections are. (There are exceptions, of course, as low dopamine, venous leakage and other systems can negatively impact erections as well.) In any event, you can probably guess where I am headed: hibiscus tea has been shown to significantly help with endothelial function:

"Diuresis and inhibition of the angiotensin I-converting enzyme were found to be less important mechanisms than those related to the antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and endothelium-dependent effects to explain the beneficial actions. Notably, polyphenols induced a favorable endothelial response that should be considered in the management of metabolic cardiovascular risks."

Notice that these researchers boldly told physicians to consider using hibiscus in their practices. But how many physicians actually consider natural solutions to chronic disease, even though 99% of the time, chronic disease results from unnatural lifestyles?

Again, an improvement in endothelial function will help the solid majority of men with mild to moderate erectile dysfunction. This is especially true if coupled with a high nitric oxide-based lifestyle.

3. Hypertensive Type II (Adult Onset) Diabetics. This study did a black tea versus hibiscus tea study. (Black tea is known for also improving endothelial function, although this study found the opposite.) The results were very impressive for hibiscus tea:

The mean of systolic BP (SBP) in the ST [hibiscus tea] group decreased from 134.4 11.8 mm Hg at the beginning of the study to 112.7 5.7 mm Hg after 1 month, whereas this measure changed from 118.6 14.9 to 127.3 8.7 mm Hg in the BT group during the same period."

A 20+ point drop in systolic blood pressure should get everyone's attention. Of course, this means that the participants arteries relaxed or dilated and blood flow increased.

Admittedly, the number of patients was small (60) and another study found that black tea decreased blood flow in a dose dependent manner instead of restricting it.

4. Moderate Essential Hypertension. Patients with essential are often the toughest to treat, because they have no known cause. In a small study, hibiscus provided solid results in just this situation:

"Statistical findings showed an 11.2% lowering of the systolic blood pressure and a 10.7% decrease of diastolic pressure in the experimental group 12 days after beginning the treatment, as compared with the first day. The difference between the systolic blood pressures of the two groups was significant, as was the difference of the diastolic pressures of the two groups. Three days after stopping the treatment, systolic blood pressure was elevated by 7.9%, and diastolic pressure was elevated by 5.6% in the experimental and control groups."

5. Prehypertion and Mild Hypertension. Again, this was a fairly small study (65 participants) but provided solid results:

"A standardized method was used to measure BP at baseline and weekly intervals. At 6 wk, hibiscus tea lowered systolic BP (SBP) compared with placebo (-7.2 11.4 vs. -1.3 10.0 mm Hg). Diastolic BP was also lower, although this change did not differ from placebo (-3.1 7.0 vs. -0.5 7.5 mm Hg)." This group is particularly relevant in my opinion, because we clearly have quite a few prediabetic men on the Peak Testosterone Forum.

6. Protection Against Arterial Plaque. One thing that can lower your nitric oxide and endothelial function over time is a buildup in plaque in your arteries. Why? Because plaque represents actual damage and "scarring" of the lining of your arteries. Keep in mind that blood supplied to your penis is done so via the pudendal artery and you have actual penile arteries as well. Things simply are not going to work right in the bedroom if you have significant atherosclerosis.

Meta-Analysis.All I can say for what these researchers concluded:

"Results Four trials, with a total of 390 patients, met our inclusion criteria. Two studies compared Hibiscus sabdariffa to black tea; one study compared it to captopril and one to lisinopril. The studies found that Hibiscus had greater blood pressure reduction than tea but less than the ACE-inhibitors. However, all studies, except one, were short term and of poor quality with a Jadad scoring of <3 and did not meet international standards. Conclusion .The four randomized controlled studies identified in this review do not provide reliable evidence to support recommending Hibiscus sabdariffa for the treatment of primary hypertension in adults."

The authors above know that no one except large pharmaceutical companies can afford massive, large scale trials. So, sure, it's obvious that hibiscus tea has not been held up to FDA-style scrutiny, and it never will. But it's been a solid performer in multiple studies on multiple subpopulations.

Hibiscus tea provides solid results for increasing blood flow and lowering blood pressure and should be considered by men with erectile dysfunction as a potential significant help. It should also be consumed in my opinion regularly to help prevent atherosclerosis.

Dr. Nyarkotey with one of the Directors of ABN

Ginger-Zingiber Officinale

Ginger has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antiproliferative effects upon tumors making ginger a promising chemopreventive agent. Whole ginger extract holds significant growth-inhibitory and death-inductor effects in a spectrum of cancer cells by interrupting cancer cell-cycle progression, impairing cancer reproduction and modulating apoptosis.

Ginger health benefits include the potential to inhibit prostate cancer cell growth and promote the death of prostate cancer cells. Ginger extract was the focus of the 2012 study published in the British Journal of Nutrition. This report is believed to be the first to evaluate the ability of ginger extracts to fight prostate cancer. The study involved adding ginger extract to a variety of prostate cancer cells as well as administering the extract to mice with prostate cancer.

When scientists examined the effect of ginger extract on prostate cancer cells, they found that ginger inhibited cell growth and helped cell suicide. In the mouse experiments, ginger health benefits included the ability of the spice to inhibit tumor growth and progression by approximately 56 percent. Also important was the finding that ginger extract did not cause toxicity in normal tissues. It’s only been a few years since researchers discovered that whole ginger extract can be helpful in the management of prostate cancer. In that important study, scientists observed that ginger inhibited cancer cell growth and tumor growth, promoted apoptosis, and inhibited cell life progression (cell cycling) in mice. Numerous subsequent studies have supported these findings, including a University of Texas at Austin study in which a team demonstrated how 6-shogaol, a potent compound in ginger, reduced survival, inhibited tumor growth, and induced cell suicide in both human and mouse prostate cancer cells.

Ginger root is well known for its potassium and manganese content. Potassium is essential for maintaining normal blood circulation, muscle and nerve function, while manganese helps absorb beneficial vitamins and minerals. Ginger contains vitamins A, C and E, beta-carotene and zinc, all strong antioxidants that protect the prostate from harmful free radicals. Free radicals speed up tissue aging and cancer development. Vitamin C and zinc stimulate the immune system, and protect the body from infection and inflammation.

Ginger is effective in blocking 5-lipoxygenase, an enzyme that promotes cancer development. It helps reduce the risk of cancer and even helps shrink tumors in the prostate. In a number of studies, ginger has been determined to affect prostate cancer cells by:

Weakening the development of cancer cells Disrupting the growth cycle of cancer cells Controlling naturally produced compounds to trigger self-destruction of cells Killing off cancer cells by cutting off energy production and stimulating the release of enzymes that break down cancer cells

Researchers recently concluded that ginger tea is a natural aphrodisiac. According to a study published in the African Journal of Biomedical Research, ginger had a positive effect on the reproductive systems of male rats because of its “potent antioxidant properties and androgenic activities.”

This conclusion confirm what the ancient Indian and Chinese’s medicine systems claimed for centuries. Furthermore, ginger tea is also known to possess sedative properties, which might help explain why ginger it’s traditionally used as an effective antidepressant treatment that can improve low moods.

Researchers at the Toyama Medical and Pharmaceutical University in Japan found that gingerols stimulated blood vessel contractions in mouse and rat tissue samples by regulating signaling molecules known as eicosanoids. (Kimural I et al 1989 )

Garlic-Allium Sativum

Garlic takes care of the immune system and is an antioxidant, antibiotic and anti-inflammatory. Several studies suggest garlic and garlic supplements offer protection against cancer, including prostate cancer.

A population-based, case-control study conducted in Shanghai, China, found that men who ate more than 10 grams of Allium vegetables, particularly garlic and scallions, per day were 50% less likely to get prostate cancer than those who ate only a little bit of garlic. The reduced risk of prostate cancer associated with garlic consumption was independent of total caloric intake, body size, and consumption of other foods. This study appeared in the November 2002 edition of the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

In another case-control study, a group of researchers from Oxford asked 328 men diagnosed with prostate cancer before the age of 75 and 328 controls to provide details of their dietary habits. The controls were matched for age. Garlic and garlic supplements, along with a few other foods such as beans and peas, were found to have a protective effect against prostate cancer. This study was published in the renowned British Journal of Cancer in 1997.

According to Amagase et al (2001), garlic has a wide array of bioactive components. It prevents the formation of free radicals which contribute to the development of cancer and BPH. Garlic was also found to support the body’s protective mechanisms to destroy free radicals.

Agarwal (1996) studied allicin, a component of garlic, and its anti-cancer potential. It was found that allicin actively combats sarcomas (cancer of connective tissues) in rats. Garlic extracts have the potential to stop cell division of cancer-causing cells in all phases of growth. Live studies have also shown that garlic has a component which prevents the development of cancer cells in patients with acute myeloid leukemia. In another study, a compound in garlic known as diallyl disulfide was found to suppress the growth of prostate cancer cells. It also showed that the higher the dose of diallyl disulfide, the greater its effect on suppressing prostatic cancer growth.

Garlic (Allium sativum) has been known to have anti‐inflammatory, anti‐cancer and antioxidant effects. Owing to these effects, garlic and its preparations have been used for the treatment of prostate cancer and relief of BPH symptoms for decades. It is thought that the mechanism(s) through which garlic may show anti‐cancer and anti‐inflammatory effects should be investigated further. Several researchers are attempting to demonstrate the useful properties of garlic and its mechanism(s) of action. Studies have demonstrated more than 150 beneficial health effects of garlic, including reducing your risk for heart disease, high cholesterol and high blood pressure, and various cancers such as brain, lung and prostate cancer.

Interestingly enough, An Italian multicenter, case-control study examined the potential role of allium vegetables, namely onions and garlic, on BPH. Using dietary questionnaires, researchers found that men with BPH typically ate less garlic and fewer servings of onions per week than those without BPH.

Researchers did point out a few weaknesses in their study, such as the fact that they didn’t collect information on the types of onions and garlic that participants ate, how the vegetables were prepared, or the consumption of other allium vegetables, such as scallions. Nor did the study account for changes in diet over time. Even so, the findings suggest that a diet rich in onions and garlic may cut the odds of developing BPH(Galeone et al 2007) published in the journal Urology.

Garlic is also an all-round disease fighting product. Example, Research has shown that those taking garlic daily for three months had fewer colds than those who took a placebo, and, when they did come down with a cold, the duration of illness was shorter. Garlic must be used fresh to give you optimal health benefits. To stimulate the process that catalyzes the formation of allicin, compress a fresh clove with a spoon prior to swallowing it, or put it through your juicer with other veggies.

According to The University of Oregon, Linus Pauling Institute, garlic is a good source of organosulfur compounds, including alliinase, which is released when garlic is crushed or chopped. Organosulfur compounds are thought to provide certain health benefits.

A critical review by Rahman and Lowe (2006) analyzed numerous studies since 1993 regarding the medical benefits of garlic to preventing cardiovascular diseases. They claim that increased garlic consumption reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Enzymes present in garlic have been shown to decrease lipids, platelet aggregation (associated with stroke and atherosclerosis), increase antioxidants, and inhibit the action of angiotensin-converting enzyme (related to hypertension).

There is also evidence supporting the anthelmintic properties of garlic. Ayaz et al (2008) evaluated the effects of garlic on intestinal parasitic nematodes in mice. They found that garlic was about 91% effective in treating the infected samples. Subsequently, they made recommendations for garlic to be used as an alternative anti-parasitic treatment for humans.

Erectile dysfunction is primarily caused by lack of blood flow. An erection requires dilating of the blood vessels into the penis to allow extra blood to flow to this region of the body during arousal. At the same time, it requires narrowing of the vessels leading out of the penis, so that the blood becomes trapped there. When men have trouble getting an erection, it is usually a sign that blood flow is compromised.

There are many causes for compromised blood flow, including clogged arteries that can also cause heart disease and strokes. Garlic has been shown to increase blood flow throughout the body, with as little as four cloves per day. The substance allicin is the key ingredient in garlic that increases blood flow.

Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds contain zinc in high concentration which is needed in the prostate for healthy function. The prostate gland contains zinc in high concentration and low level of it affects men’s prostate health. Pumpkin seeds contain 23percent of daily zinc needs. Pumpkin Seed Oil also contains phytosterols, which helps in shrinking the prostate as they inhibit the transformation of testosterone into dihydrotestosterone (DHT). High levels of DHT are associated with enlarged prostate.

Pumpkin seed functions in part to regulate BPH, by inhibiting the prostate enzyme 5-alpha reductase. This protein, in the prostate, converts testosterone into the dihydrotestosterone, or DHT. While this is a normal process necessary for male development and reproduction, excessive DHT can act as a potent growth inducer of prostate cells. Too much DHT can lead to BPH.

According to a 2014 study, both pumpkin seed oil and a combination of pumpkin seed oil and saw palmetto oil may improve benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) symptoms. Researchers concluded that pumpkin seed oil and saw palmetto oil are safe and effective alternative treatments for BPH. An earlier study found that pumpkin seed oil could block certain types of prostate growth. The study looked at rats induced with testosterone and the alpha-blocker drug Prazosin. Testosterone is thought to play a role in the development of BPH, although it’s not completely clear why.

Results of a 2011 study showed that malignant prostate tissue and prostate tissue from men with BPH had significantly less zinc than normal prostate tissue. The study also found an increase in urinary zinc excretion. Zinc is an essential trace mineral that plays a role in many body processes.

Pumpkin seeds contain protective compounds called phytosterols, which may be responsible for shrinking the prostate, says Schar. They also contain chemicals that may prevent some transformation of testosterone into dihydrotestosterone (DHT).

Pumpkin seed oil also contains carotenoids and omega-3 fatty acids. Research shows that men who have higher levels of carotenoids in their diet have a reduced risk of BPH. A recent study from the Linus Pauling Institute suggests that zinc may protect against the development of prostate cancer.

A double-blind placebo-controlled study, published in Nutrition Research and Practice, found that pumpkin seed oil can improve BPH symptoms. Korean researchers administered daily either sweet potato starch (group A, placebo), pumpkin seed oil (group B), saw palmetto oil (group C), or pumpkin seed oil plus saw palmetto oil (group D) to 47 men with BPH for 12 months. International prostate symptom score, quality of life, serum prostate specific antigen, and prostate volume measurements were obtained from the participants.

The researchers found that international prostate symptom scores were improved in groups B, C and D. Furthermore, maximal urinary flows were improved in groups B and C, with the most significant improvement after six months in group B and after 12 months in group C.

A 2009 study result by Hong et al titled: Effects of pumpkin seed oil and saw palmetto oil in Korean men with symptomatic benign prostatic hyperplasia published in the journal Nutrition Res Pract results, revealed that administrations of pumpkin seed oil and saw palmetto oil are clinically safe and may be effective as complementary and alternative medicine treatments for benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Dr. Nyarkotey at the Global Science of Prostate Cancer Disparities (SGCaPD)conference organized by the University of Florida, USA, hosted by University of Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria to present on his product.

African Black Pepper

The innovator and formulator of Men’s Formula knowing the importance of zinc to the prostate added the African black pepper also known as 'Hwenteaa' as the Akans called it in Ghana to increase the bioavailability of zinc. Researchers have confirmed the anti-proliferative effects of ethanolic extract of African pepper (Xylopia aethiopica) fruits on breast and prostate cancer cells. This can be seen from the inhibition of cell growth by this extract thus highlighting its potential as a therapy against breast and prostate cancer. The study published in July 15, 2016 edition of the journal Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics and Cancer Research is titled “Preliminary anti-proliferative effect of ethanolic extracts of Xylopia aethiopica on prostate and breast cancer cell lines.” The researchers, Emeka E.J Iweala and Eunice W. Bankole, also published the abstract of the study in Proceedings of American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 107th Annual Meeting 2016; April 16 to 20, 2016; New Orleans, Los Angeles, United States.

Also a recent study by Adaramoye et al 2017 published in the Journal Basic Clinical Physiology Pharmacology titled: ‘Antioxidant and antiproliferative potentials of methanol extract of Xylopia aethiopica. The research also revealed antiproliferative activity in Prostate cancer (pca) cells through a mechanism that involves apoptosis. Therefore, Xylopia aethiopica as a potential therapeutic agent for Prostate cancer.

Neem-Azadirachta indica

This is a popular tree in Ghana. According to research a compound derived from the leaves of the neem plant could significantly suppress the development of prostate cancer. The study found that oral administration of nimbolide, compound extracted from the neem tree could suppress cell invasion and migration of prostate cancer cells without any significant adverse effects. Over a period of 12 weeks, tumor size was reduced by up to 70 percent and its metastasis, or spread, by up to 50 percent.

A 2014 study by Hao et al titled: ‘Neem components as potential agents for cancer prevention and treatment published in the journal Biochim Biophys Acta revealed that Azadirachtin and nimbolide are among the few bioactive components in neem that have been studied extensively.

A 2011 study also by Mahapatra et al titled Novel molecular targets of Azadirachta indica associated with inhibition of tumor growth in prostate cancer and published in the journal AAPS also revealed potent anticancer property and the regulation of multiple cellular pathways could exert pleiotrophic effects in prevention and treatment of prostate cancer. Neem leaf has a certain type of protein that boosts the immune system and assists in killing colon cancer cells. Neem also produces antibodies.

In 2006, researchers reported that: An ethanolic extract of neem has been shown to cause cell death of prostate cancer cells … by inducing apoptosis as evidenced by a dose-dependent increase in DNA fragmentation and a decrease in cell viability … So the neem extract could be potentially effective against prostate cancer … "

Carica Papaya

One study found that the combination of green tea and lycopene had an effect in the prevention of prostate cancer. Papaya is rich in lycopene. Lycopene is a natural chemical found in tomatoes and several other foods such carica papaya, watermelon and grapefruit. It is a pigment that gives these foods their red color and is a member of a class of compounds called carotenoids. Lycopene is a powerful antioxidant that helps combat damaging free radicals in your body. Levels of lycopene are significantly reduced by advancing age just as prostate cancer increases with age.

A 2017 study by Pandey et al published in the journal Biomed Pharmacotherapy titled: Selective anti-proliferative activities of Carica papaya leaf juice extracts against prostate cancer revealed anti-proliferative and anti-metastatic attributes extract against prostatic diseases, including PCa.

Another study conducted by University of Florida researchers Dr. Nam Dang and colleagues in Japan has documented papaya’s powerful anticancer properties and impact against numerous lab-grown tumors – and without the negative consequences of chemotherapy. The researchers used papaya leaf extract for the study conduction, with the anticancer effects being even stronger with a larger dose of the extract. In addition, the research showed for the first time that papaya leaf extract boosts production of Th1-type cytokines, which are key signaling molecules and very important in the regulation of the immune system.

Graviola

Also known as ‘Alungutugui’ in Ghana; is One alternative treatment of cancer that has been used in the past, especially in countries where it grows well.

The active ingredient in Soursop that is proving to be effective is called Annona muricata or Graviola. Graviola is not just a cancer treatment; it has also displayed anti-parasitic, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, antirheumatic and cytotoxic properties, according to Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. In some cases, Graviola has also been used as a pain killer and the results were positive.

In an assessment of Graviola, published in the December 2008 issue of the “Journal of Dietary Supplements” by U.S. researchers Lana Dvorkin-Camiel and Julia S. Whelan, multiple in-vitro studies determined that Graviola is effective against various microbial and parasitic agents. Graviola displayed specific effectiveness on parasites Leishmania braziliensis, Leishmania panamensis, Nippostrongylus braziliensis, Artemia salina and Trichomonas vaginalis, as well as against the Herpes simplex virus.

As it relates directly to cancer, test-tube and animal research demonstrates that Graviola may be an anti-cancer agent. According to the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Graviola extract proved to be effective against liver cancer and breast cancer cells. Naturopath Leslie Taylor, author of “The Healing Power of Rainforest Herbs,” notes that studies show Graviola has an inhibitory effect on enzyme processes in some cancer cell membranes. Graviola only affected cancer cell membranes and not those of healthy cells. This research may lend support to the herb’s traditional use against cancer. Research done over 20 laboratory tests by one of America’s largest drug manufacturers suggests that the extracts were able to demonstrate the following:

Effectively target and kill malignant cells in 12 types of cancer, including colon, breast, prostate, lung and pancreatic cancer.

The tree compounds proved to be up to 10,000 times stronger in slowing the growth of cancer cells than Adriamycin, a commonly used chemotherapeutic drug. What’s more, unlike chemotherapy, the compound extracted from the Graviola tree selectively hunts down and kills only cancer cells. It does not harm healthy cells

Stinging Nettle

Stinging nettle root (Urtica dioica) is an herb with a long history of medicinal use, especially in Europe. For centuries, men with urinary tract problems have turned to this plant with an ominous name to relieve pelvic pain, urinary pain, burning, and other urinary symptoms. Stinging nettle soothes the urinary tract and also helps men with prostate problems. In addition to its anti-inflammatory properties, stinging nettle is a diuretic, and both of these characteristics make it a good candidate for prostate issues, including prostatitis and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), which share some of the same urinary tract symptoms.

According to the Prostate. Net. Com, Stinging nettle is a Tier 2 supplement for prostatitis, meaning that there are significant clinical studies and research for using stinging nettle for prostatitis and similar prostate conditions. Research shows that this herb can help both men with chronic bacterial prostatitis and men with chronic prostatitis/chronic pelvic pain syndrome (CP/CPPS). It seems that when stinging nettle (along with other supplements) is combined with antibiotics to treat chronic bacterial prostatitis that the elimination of symptoms and long-term outcome is better than taking just an antibiotic alone. Some studies that involve using stinging nettle (and other supplements) for bacterial and nonbacterial types of prostatitis include the following:

Researchers conducted a prospective, randomized study on men with chronic bacterial prostatitis to determine the therapeutic effect of saw palmetto, stinging nettle, quercetin, and curcumin extracts compared with the antibiotic prulifloxacin. A total of 143 men were split into two groups: Group A (106 men) received both prulifloxacin (600 mg daily) plus the herbal ingredients for 14 days; Group B (37 men) received only the antibiotic. After one month, 89.6% of men who received the herbal formulas had no symptoms of prostatitis compared with only 27%of the men in the antibiotic-only group. Six months after the intervention portion of the study ended no patients in Group A had recurrent of prostatitis compared with two patients in Group B. The authors concluded that the association of saw palmetto, stinging nettle, quercetin, and curcumin extracts can improve the clinical efficacy of prulifloxacin in men who have chronic bacterial prostatitis (Cai 2009).

In a six-month trial including 620 patients, 81% of patients who took stinging nettle reported improved lower urinary tract symptoms compared with only 16% of men who took a placebo (Safarinejad 2005). It is also useful to look at studies that involve using stinging nettle for BPH because sometimes prostatitis patients also experience lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) and may take the same medications as BPH patients. Laboratory studies have shown that stinging nettle is comparable to Proscar (finasteride), a drug commonly used to treat BPH, in inhibiting the growth of certain prostate cells. Scientists theorize that stinging nettle contains chemicals that have an impact on the hormones testosterone and estrogen, while another theory suggests the plant’s components work directly on prostate cells.

In a clinical trial, 257 patients were randomized to receive a combination of 160 mg daily of saw palmetto plus 120 mg of stinging nettle twice a day or placebo. The double-blind segment of the study was followed by an open control period of 24 weeks during which all patients were administered the natural ingredients. The tolerability of the natural supplements was comparable to the placebo, and the authors concluded that the natural formula was clearly superior to the placebo for the amelioration of LUTS as measured by the International Prostate Symptom Score. (Lopatkin 2007).

In another study, a subgroup of 431 patients with early stage BPH was evaluated from a randomized, double-blind, multicenter clinical trial that involved 543 patients. The men were randomly given a fixed herbal combination of saw palmetto extract and stinging nettle root or the 5-alpha-reductase inhibitor Proscar (finasteride). After 24 weeks, the mean maximum urinary flow rate increased by 1.9 ml/second in men who took the natural supplements and by 2.4 ml/second in the Proscar group. Men in both groups showed similar improvements in prostate size and in their values on the International Prostate Symptom Score. A safety analysis of 516 patients showed that more men in the Proscar group reported adverse effects than did those in the natural supplement group. The authors concluded that the efficacy of the natural supplement formula and Proscar was similar and unrelated to prostate volume, but that patients tolerated the natural supplement formula better compared to Proscar (Sokeland 2000).

Researchers in a European study asked 134 patients to take capsules containing extracts of stinging nettle and another prostate supplement called pygeum. After 28 days, symptoms of urine flow, residual urine, and nighttime urination were significantly reduced. Both pygeum and stinging nettle contain large amounts of beta-sitosterol, another prostate supplement.

Zanthoxylum zanthoxyloides

The root of Zanthoxylum zanthoxyloides (Linn.) Waterman, commonly used as a chewing stick in southwestern Nigeria, has been reported to have antibacterial activities. This study was carried out to assess the antibacterial activities of the root extracts of the plant and their toothpaste formulations on oral bacterial isolates and type strains. Ethanolic and aqueous extracts of the root bark, wood cellulose and whole root and their tooth paste formulations were evaluated by agar diffusion-cup plate method against type strains of Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Bacillus subtilis, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Clinical isolates obtained from oral specimens of dental patients and identified by conventional methods were also used. Root extracts were dispersed in a variety of bases for toothpaste formulations. Ethanolic extract of whole root and its toothpaste exhibited the highest antibacterial activities comparable at 2.5%w/w but considerably higher at 5.0%w/w to those of commercially available tooth pastes used as positive control. The root extracts exhibited higher activities against oral bacterial isolates than the type strains. All the test agents showed no activity against P. aeruginosa. The findings indicated that development and use of Z. zanthoxyloides root as a toothpaste will serve to improve oral health. The antibacterial property of this plant will help fight prostate infection.

Epilobium- Small Willow Herb

Willow herb has a substance called oenothein B, which appears to have 5-alpha-reductase inhibitory activity.

A 2003 study, which covered various species of willowherb, proved that the polyphenols from willowherb reduce the spreading of prostate cells thus helping with benign hyperplasia of the prostate. A 2013 study, which included the species Epilobium angustifolium, Epilobium parviflorum and Epilobium hirsutum, found that these species contain potent compounds which stop the growth of prostate cancer cells. The study concluded that willowherb is a strong natural remedy for prostate diseases. Willowherb causes no side effects, unlike conventional drugs like tamsulosin and finasteride, which may cause irregular heartbeat, digestive problems, headache and chronic fatigue.

All willow herb species contain flavorglycosides, especially derivatives of kaempferol, quercetin, and myricetin. Epilobium parviflorum also contains b-sitosterol, various esters of sitosterol, and sitosterol glucoside have been detected. These are the compounds considered to be the active ingredients of Saw Palmetto, another major herb used for treating the prostate. Gallic-acid derivatives are also present. Gallic acid and ellagitannins are considered to be the actives associated with the drinking of green tea. Two of these macrocyclic ellagitannins, oenothein A and oenothein B, have been identified as the main constituents responsible for the inhibition of 5-alpha-reductase and aromatese enzymes. These enzymes are considered to play key roles in the cancer of the prostate.

This explains the antihyperandrogenic effects that may be useful in the prevention and treatment of BPH, as well it supports the use of the extract in the prevention and treatment of prostate cancer. Preliminary (in vitro) studies at the Prostate Center of Vancouver found that very low concentrations of an extract from small-flowered willow herb tea, in the micrograms per ml level, was among the most active ever seen against abnormal cells and growths of the prostate. Several extracts from Epilobium parviflorum, were evaluated in biochemical assays with 5-alpha-reductase and aromatase, two enzymes involved in the etiology of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Serenoa repens- Saw Palmetto

The most important factor about saw palmetto is that it’s been shown to slow the production of the enzyme 5-alpha reductase, so taking it is a strong step to improve prostate health. This enzyme converts the male hormone testosterone into dihydrotestosterone (DHT) — a sex steroid and androgen hormone. While DHT is important because it plays a role in male development, it also contributes to many common health issues in men, such as loss of libido, an enlarged prostate and hair loss. By taking saw palmetto supplements or using the extract of this beneficial plant, you inhibit the production of this hormone and avoid these issues that are seen in middle-aged and older males.

Saw palmetto works by stopping the breakdown of testosterone into its byproduct, called dihydrotestosterone. This helps the body hold onto more of its testosterone and create less dihydrotestosterone. This can slow or stop the growth of the prostate gland.

Serenoa repens (Permixon, saw palmetto) inhibits the 5alpha-reductase activity of human prostate cancer cell lines without interfering with PSA expression. Int J Cancer. 2005. Prostate Research Group, University of Edinburgh, School of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK results demonstrate that despite serenoa repens effective inhibition of 5alpha-reductase activity in the prostate, it did not suppress PSA secretion. They confirm the therapeutic advantage of serenoa repens over other 5alpha-reductase inhibitors as treatment with the phytotherapeutic agent will permit the continuous use of PSA measurements as a useful biomarker for prostate cancer screening and for evaluating tumour progression.

One 2012 study conducted in Switzerland analyzed 82 patients in an eight-week trial; the patients took one capsule of 320 milligrams saw palmetto extract daily. At the end of the treatment, the International Prostate Symptom Score was reduced from 14.4 ± 4.7 to 6.9 ± 5.2. Investigators’ and patients’ assessments confirmed the good efficacy, and treatment was very well-tolerated and accepted by the patients.

Reduces Risk of Prostate Cancer

A systematic literature review of 11 studies identified saw palmetto supplements as one of the five commonly used forms of alternative medicine by men with prostate cancer. Saw palmetto supplements work as 5-alpha reductase inhibitors — meaning they slow down the conversion of testosterone to DHT by blocking the enzyme and preventing its formation. According to research, DHT is responsible for prostate enlargement, which may be a cause of prostate cancer.

The science is still unclear on this matter, but studies on two 5-alpha reductase inhibitor prescriptions, Finasteride (Proscar) and Dutasteride (Avodart) found that men taking either drug were less likely to develop prostate cancer after several years than men getting an inactive placebo. The problem lies in the side effects of these medications — they can cause sexual side effects, such as lowered sexual desire and impotence.

Saw palmetto, on the other hand, can also inhibit DHT and help with urinary problems from BPH, such as trouble urinating and leaking urine, plus it regulates your testosterone levels, helps with libido and works as a natural remedy for impotence. Studies have also found that saw palmetto inhibits the growth of prostatic cancer cells and may destroy dangerous cells. A study conducted at the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology in Beijing found that saw palmetto induced growth arrest of prostate cancer LNCaP, DU145 and PC3 cells and down-regulated DHT, the hormone that leads to prostate enlargement.

Another interesting note about saw palmetto is the research that has been done to measure its effect on post-surgery recovery time. Prostate surgery (known as transurethral resection of the prostate or TURP) can require a lengthy recovery period, but research shows that taking 320 milligrams of saw palmetto daily for two months before prostate surgery can reduce the time spent in surgery. It also helps with blood loss, the development of problems during surgery and the total time spent in the hospital.

cyperus esculentus -Tiger Nut

Virility

Also called ‘Atadwe’ in Ghana, The product is also well formulated as prostate problems have immersed influence on Men’s Sexual Health. In a man the quality of having strength, energy, and a strong sex drive; manliness, ‘great importance is placed on a man's virility’.

Tiger Nut is a powerful aphrodisiac (sexual stimulant) and recent study revealed that the oil in tiger nut has properties similar to Olive Oil. The tiger nut milk contains higher magnesium, iron, and carbohydrates than cow milk. It has no lactose hence good for individuals who are lactose intolerant. The fatty acid composition is similar to that of olive oil. The oleic acid (fatty acid) content helps with lowering of natural fats and oils and cholesterol making it essential for heart health. It also reduces the risk of colon cancer and helps with constipation and flatulence too. Tiger nuts have many added benefits to the human health .The milk supplies the body with enough quantity of Vitamin E, essential for fertility in both men and women.

During a study, two sets of sexually active male rats, highly active and moderately active, were identified depending on baseline sexual activity. Rats in each set were randomly divided into a control and treated groups. The highly active rats were treated with doses of 1 and 2 g/kg/d of raw tiger nut powder, while moderately active rats were treated with a dose of 2 g/kg/d. After 30 days’ treatment, sexual behavior and serum hormonal levels were measured. Tiger nut was found to enhance sexual motivation (desire) in highly active and moderately active male rats, and to improve the sexual performance (potency) in moderately active rats. This was accompanied by an upsurge in total serum testosterone concentration in treated rats in both categories. It also boost sperm count as it contain foods high in vitamin C, E, A, as well as folic acid and zinc. The deal is Vitamin C and E will keep your sperms from being damaged while Vitamin A will also increase your sperm motility. Folic acid and zinc will help thicken your sperms.

Alstonia Boonei-Nyame Dua

Low testosterone levels are associated with low libido in both men and women. This plant can boost libido by increasing the body’s levels of testosterone. In men, sperm production is guided by testosterone. Too little testosterone results in low sperm count. Similarly, testosterone plays a role in women’s production of eggs, with too little testosterone reducing egg production. In this way, this plant can increase both male and female fertility by increasing the body’s testosterone level.

A study conducted by Raji et al titled: Reproductive Functions in Male Rats Treated with Methanolic Extract of Alstonia Boonei Stem Bark and published in African Journal of Biomedical Research investigated the effects of methanolic extract of Alstonia boonei stem bark on sperm characteristics, fertility, body and organ weights of adult albino rats. The result revealed that rats treated for 12 weeks had normal sperm motility, viability and counts. In addition, they had normal serum testosterone concentration and fertility. Fertility was zero in rats that were treated for 2 weeks. Visible lesions in the seminiferous tubular cytoarchitecture were observed in the histological sections of the testes from the treated rats prepared at the end of the study period. Normal sperm characteristics were however, restored in rats that were allowed 4 weeks recovery period. The results therefore suggest that the extract could have reversible antifertility effects in male rats.

RNG Medicine Research Lab production centre

Conclusion:

Men’s Formula is the first Ghanaian phytoproduct formulated with fourteen (14) ingredients and approved by the FDA for prostate health and immune booster for men with advanced prostate conditions. This is not supplement but herbal Medicine for Prostate Health! It has been referred as “Magic Formula” in Niamey, Niger after successful clinical trial.

The product also formulated to help men reduce their risk of prostatic diseases, improve quality of life of men on conventional treatment by addressing the side effect of treatment and also to help men diagnosed with localized prostate cancer on watchful waiting to monitor their cancer before considering any aggressive treatment. Lab study conducted in Ghana on efficacy showed the product has high antioxidant activity and would be of significantly relevance to the prostate. Human clinical trials also conducted by Dr. Chris Cole, MD in Niamey, Niger and his team to assess it effectivity also confirmed quality of life improvement.. Dr. Chris Cole, MD , of Niamey, Niger could be contacted on +227 88833321/93690459/90814010 for further details on the clinical trials and products in Niamey, Niger and Francophone Countries.

