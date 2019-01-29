Today I was looking at Lupita Nyongo's Instagram. I was told I needed to look like a 23 year old woman (Yes you now know my age), to have the usual normal look that's presentable. You see I am the girl who can shave my sides and have a Rasta in the middle, I love short cuts, bald cuts, I shape my hair at the barbers in different styles. I love colour, dyes, Rasta wigs, full twists... I've done it all except dreadlocks which I look forward to trying.

My dress style is unique and completely up to what I feel like wearing, I don't follow trends. I've never thought to myself Akosua is suppose to look like a girl, or fashionable etc. I just want to be me and express myself. As you can tell creativity is me, I love to create in all ways. I have been told I would have to give up being myself and fit in. The world is not for individualists like me.

I am here to tell you if you've ever been told being yourself is not enough, it's a lie. "Wherever your from your dreams are valid." Look at Lupita Nyongo she hasn't bleached her skin, she does whatever she wants in terms of fashion and hairstyles yet she is still elegant, and the best of the best in her industry. I know a senior lecturer who can shave her hair and dye it bold and bright colours.

Look at Ahuofe Patri and Fella Makafui still dominating the Ghanaian movie and advert industry with their own style. Remember Lauren Hill and her dreadlocks that made her a hip hop legend. Remember Ebony Reigns talent and creativity Ghana will never see again, remember how she became artiste of the year by simply being themselves.

Akosua Busia, Idris Elba, Queen Latifah, Fantasia, Jonny Depp, Abeiku Santana, Janelle Monae, Danai Gurira are all examples of people who do not fit into cultural norms, yet are highly successful.

Last year I met a young man let's call him P, who use to be in a infamous gang in England. He joined the gang when he was ten or eleven and stayed till he was sixteen. He was then taking back to his parents homeland in Africa, the British born boy changed his ways in his parents homeland.

He went on to university and studied politics, economics and philosophy. He went to China then came back to the west, taught for a while, now he works in the government, he's run for local elections and he's a school governor. He taught me people shape their own lives and to live the life you desire is a choice. If he can completely turn his life around and change his mindset. Then we all can.

Don't let people who think they are not enough to pursue their dreams, stop you from living yours. Being yourself may be what makes you undeniably hireable, important and unique. I've learned that the way I have always beat competition, is by my creativity. No one writes like me, no one thinks like me.

Nobody can do you like you do you. Remember that, that following the crowd makes you a needle in a haystack. However, being unique makes you stand out in a crowded you. If you often wondered what's special about you, let me tell you, another you will never exist !

By Tuntum Nahana Akosua