NPP Germany Declares 'Ghana Is Safe'

Well done Ghana Police for arresting Mr. Asabke Alangde the second suspect in the murder of Mr Adams Mahama the former NPP Chairman Upper East Region.

Just the other day a member of the NDC communication team Felix Nene Kpabitey was speaking on Radio XYZ 93.1 claiming that Ghana is not safe under the NPP Government because there are murder cases going on and the perpetrators has not been apprehended.

Ghana is VERY SAFE under the leadership of His Excellency Nana Addo led Npp Government.

Was Ghana SAFE when on the 5th of November 2013 The Paramount Chief of Seikwa Nana Kwaku Dwumah Ankoana II was assassinated ?

Was Ghana SAFE when on the 12th of March 2014 Nii Ayittey Noyatse the Joma Mantse was shot and killed by unidentified assailant(s) ?

Was Ghana SAFE when on the 13th of March 2014 Fennec Okyere, manager of hiplife artist Kwaw Kesse was shot dead ?

Was Ghana SAFE when on the 21st of June 2014 The Paramount Chief of the Nanumba Traditional Area Naa Dasana Andani was killed ?

Was Ghana SAFE when on the 5th of December 2014 The Branch Manager of the Ecobank Ghana shot at Abrepo in Kumasi ?

Was Ghana SAFE when on the 14th of September 2015 Nana Adusa Gyapong the Chief Atwima Koforidua in the Ashanti Region was killed by unknown assailant(s) ?

Was Ghana SAFE when on the 3rd of November 2015 The Nkwanta South DCE in the Volta Region was shot Dead ?

Was Ghana SAFE when on the 12th of November 2015 Vodafone Marketing Officer was shot dead at his house in Sakumono ?

The above mentioned is in no way trying to equalise, it is an exercise to expose the NDC hypocritical stance, it is telling Ghanaians that the politicization and suggestions that Ghana is in a state of insecurity is not true, NDC Razzmatazz.

I want the NDC to tell the Good People of Ghana which state Ghana was in as the Above Mentioned Murders Occurred under the watchful EYES of the then President John Mahama, Deja Vu all over again, Ghanaians have seen through your lies and deceit.

The Nana Addo led Npp Government continues to retool and equip the Ghana Police Services, 200 pick-ups under Operation Calm Life, 200 saloon cars, communications gadgets, CCTV CAMERAS, etc have been provided.

Nana Addo wants to assure all Ghanaians, especially the affected families that he will leave no stone unturned to bring full closure to the matter.

Ghana is safe and the CAPTURE of Mr. Asabke Alangde in Ivory Coast to come and stand trial with Mr. Gregory Afoko in the murder of Mr Adams Mahama is a testament of the Unwavering determination of His Excellency Nana Addo led Npp Government to make Ghana Uninhabitable for Criminals.

...Signed...

Nana Boateng

NPP Communications Director Germany Branch.