GJA intensifies road safety campaign in Western Region, moves to Apremdo market

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has intensified an ongoing road safety campaign to educate drivers and transport operators ahead of the yuletide in Western Region.

The campaign is being waged in collaboration with critical stakeholders including National Road Safety Commission, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), the Motor, Traffic and Transport Unit of the Ghana Police Service (GPS).

On tuesday, 18th December 2018, the stakeholders engaged drivers of the Apremdo lorry park to impress upon them to observe driving and traffic regulations to save lives.

The campaign team enumerated the alarming road crushes and the statistics currently confronting the transportation sector and advised drivers and road users to desist from engaging in many of the activities causing accidents in the region and in the country.

Addressing the drivers, Western Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association Moses Dotsey Aklorbortu emphasized on family management as one of the reminding clauses that should inform drivers to adequately apply their ethics and observe traffic regulations to avoid offences and all the dangers associated with accidents.

He said drivers should learn to protect their families and other Ghanaian families before, during and after the Christmas period.

On his part, Western Regional Secretary of the GJA Zambaga Rufai Saminu reminded drivers of the significance of protecting the future of the country by saving the lives of Ghanaian children dying needlessly through avoidable road traffic offences.

He said the collaboration between the GJA, Road Safety Commission, DVLA, would continue even after the holidays period.

Apart from the ongoing activities, he said the campaign would continue and would target traditional rulers, institutions in the medium to long term respectively.

Nana Akua Ansaah Cobbina, Acting Western Regional Manager of the Road Safety Commission who led the team to distribute leaflets, and other paraphernalia at the lorry park reiterated the commitment of the commission to partner relevant institutions to intensify campaign against road crushes.

She charged drivers to make sure they comply with all Road Safety regulations and prevent accidents.

She said many Ghanaians have lost their lives as a result of carelessness, and general indiscipline.

Source: Daniel Kaku