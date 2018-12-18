Businessman Caught In 35k Visa Fraud

Adam Alifa, a businessman has been granted a bail in the sum of GHC50,000 with two sureties by an Accra Circuit Court.

His crime was that he allegedly took GH¢35,000.00 from an Accountant under the pretext of securing him a Canadian visa.

The court further made it clear that all the sureties requested, should be gainfully employed.

Adam Alifa, however, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and defrauding by false pretences. He would make his next appearance on January 7, 2019.

Joseph Appiah Lamptey, his alleged accomplice was, however, not in court.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) George Amegah, told the Court presided over by Mrs Harriett Jane Akweley Quaye, that Thomas Kusi was a resident of Kumasi; whereas both Alifa and Lamptey lived in Accra.

In October 2017, Alifa was introduced to Kusi, now the prosecution's witness, as the one who could help him (Kusi) to secure a Canadian visa, DSP Amegah explained.

Alifa then led Kusi to Lamptey and they agreed on GH¢35,000.00 as the fee for processing the documents.

The Prosecution explained that Kusi made a part payment of GH¢20,000.00 to Alifa who then gave it to Lamptey and later paid the rest of GH¢15,000.00 through a bank account they gave him.

He said after taking the money, however, the two went into hiding until Alifa was arrested and led police to Lamptey.

Lamptey has so far admitted to receiving only GH¢15,000.00.

However, Alifa has since paid GH¢7,000.00.

After investigation, he was arraigned.

---GNA