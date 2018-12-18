Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are In Ghana; An Analysis On Biblical Slave...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Crime & Punishment

Businessman Caught In 35k Visa Fraud

By Modern Ghana
Businessman Caught In 35k Visa Fraud

Adam Alifa, a businessman has been granted a bail in the sum of GHC50,000 with two sureties by an Accra Circuit Court.

His crime was that he allegedly took GH¢35,000.00 from an Accountant under the pretext of securing him a Canadian visa.

The court further made it clear that all the sureties requested, should be gainfully employed.

Adam Alifa, however, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and defrauding by false pretences. He would make his next appearance on January 7, 2019.

Joseph Appiah Lamptey, his alleged accomplice was, however, not in court.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) George Amegah, told the Court presided over by Mrs Harriett Jane Akweley Quaye, that Thomas Kusi was a resident of Kumasi; whereas both Alifa and Lamptey lived in Accra.

In October 2017, Alifa was introduced to Kusi, now the prosecution's witness, as the one who could help him (Kusi) to secure a Canadian visa, DSP Amegah explained.

Alifa then led Kusi to Lamptey and they agreed on GH¢35,000.00 as the fee for processing the documents.

The Prosecution explained that Kusi made a part payment of GH¢20,000.00 to Alifa who then gave it to Lamptey and later paid the rest of GH¢15,000.00 through a bank account they gave him.

He said after taking the money, however, the two went into hiding until Alifa was arrested and led police to Lamptey.

Lamptey has so far admitted to receiving only GH¢15,000.00.

However, Alifa has since paid GH¢7,000.00.

After investigation, he was arraigned.

---GNA

Crime & Punishment
Powered By Modern Ghana
Two Impostors Arrested for Extortion at Tamale Teaching Hospital
Court Remands Security Man Who Murdered His Parents
Police: Most Murder Cases Linked To TRAMADOL Abuse
Police Arrest 4 In Connection With Murder Of Prampram Chief
TOP STORIES

Mahama Describes 2018 Christmas Under NPP Most Driest for Gh...

15 hours ago

$12.5m Drone Deal Wont be Funded By 2018 Budget– Bawumia Sla...

15 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line