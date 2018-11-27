Minister Urges NPP Supporters To Be Politically Tolerant

Political activists and supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been admonished to tolerate views of opposition groups in a bid to promote a healthy democratic dispensation.

The Deputy Central Regional Minister, Mr Thomas Yaw Adjei Baffoe, who threw this challenge underscored the need for party supporters to avoid insults and attacks.

He said politicians should understand that it is a contest of ideas to promote socio-economic advancement of Ghanaians.

The Minister said it was regrettable that some politicians take undue advantage to malign and insult their opponents on radio, social media and on TV talk shows, which should not happen in Ghana's current political discourse.

Mr Adjei Baffoe made this known when he addressed a durbar of Chiefs and people of the Agona Nsaba Traditional Area to climax their Annual Akwambo festival at Nsaba, in the Agona East district.

He called on political party supporters to refrain from using platforms as a means to malign and personally attack people of the political divide, which does not augur well for political cohesion and maturity.

The Deputy Minister said it's about time political leaders ensured that their supporters do not insult their opponents, and rather focus on socio economic development issues.

He said less than two years of President Akufo-Addo government, it has initiated some of its electioneering campaign promises, such as the free Senior High School, restoration of teachers and nurses allowances, planting for food and jobs, one district one factory, one village one dam, the paperless port regime and the reduction of water and electricity tariffs.

Mr Thomas Yaw Adjei Baffoe, Deputy Central Regional Minister said the people of Agona East would not hesitate to vote massively for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) again for a second term, as a result of its transparent governance.

He said that people of Ghana have kept faith with government under President Akufo-Addo, with the hope that Ghana would become a better place to live.

Mr Dennis Armah-Frempong, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Agona East said the government has approved the construction of 7.5 kilometer roads in Agona Nsaba and assured that the contractor would soon move to site to start work.

He said the Akim Oda road to Agona Nsaba had been re-awarded on contract to facilitate transportation of goods and services, adding that, previous government left huge debts, which halted the construction of some major roads in the area.

He assured the Chiefs and the people that, Agona East would procure over 100,000 hybrid seedlings of cocoa and coconut to distribute to farmers free, under the planting for food and jobs programme.

The DCE said in the 2019 budget, the Assembly would construct a new office for the National Health Insurance Scheme at Agona Nsaba to stop people from travelling to Agona Swedru and Breman Asikuma to renew their cards.

Osaberima Bishop Afriyie Boappiah, Omanhene of Agona Nsaba, Traditional Area reiterated the call on government to upgrade the status of the Nsaba Health center into District Hospital to prevent patients from being referred to hospitals at Agona Swedru, Winneba and Breman Asikuma.

The Omanhene renewed his call on government to construct the Akim Oda to Nsaba trunk road, adding that, drivers and passengers are struggling to use the road due to its bad nature.

