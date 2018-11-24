Ghana Post Urges Emergency Services To Take Advantage Of Digital Address System

Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe, Head of Communications of Ghana Post Company, is advocating for the active involvement of the general public in the digital address campaign.

Speaking at a training programme for selected police personnel in the Volta region, she said the Emergency Services such as Ghana National Fire Service, Police Service and the Ambulance Service must encourage the public to use Digital Address to speed up their response rate.

“The Digital Address will go a long way in saving lives if the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ambulance Services among other allied services educate the public to use it,” Mrs. Osisiadan-Bekoe stated.

Corporate Communications Manager of Ghana Post Company, Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe

“One major advantage of the Digital Address is that you can easily generate it at accident scenes or at locations that you find yourself in distress and immediately send it to the emergency services to come to your aid.

“We must all embrace it to save lives. Ghana Post is ready to train people to know how to use the GPS App. It’s free and available for download for both Android and Apple users,” she noted while taking the over 30 police personnel through the importance of the Digital Address system.

She said no one has been left out as far as the Digital Address system is concerned, adding every corner of the country has been addressed.

The officers were also taken through the processes in which the app will serve the service to make their work feasible in terms of locating an area or residence during robbery or any form of emergency.

The Volta Regional Police Commander DCOP Francis Ebenezer Doku expressed his delight about the address system and pledged the support of the Service in making it a success just as it is effectively used abroad.

On his part, DSP Semenyoh Joshua, who is in charge of wireless messages, suggested that the tagging plate should be free for all to enhance visibility. He encouraged citizens to request for the tagging plate and fix on their houses to enhance the work of the police.

The National Digital Property Addressing system (NDPAS) was launched in October 2017 by President Akufo-Addo to provide effective means of addressing every location and property to facilitate the complementation of key Government Policies. Over one million people have downloaded the App.

---StarrfmOnline