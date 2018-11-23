Mahama Financed Akan Delegates To Eliminate Voltarians From Top Executive Positions - Abronye DC

Maverick Brong Ahafo Regional First Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC has alleged that former President John Mahama financed some Akan delegates over Voltarians and Northerners in just ended national executive elections to eliminate them from the top hierarchy of the party.

His comment after a defeated National Organiser aspirant, Anita De-soso, a Voltarian, said at the National Delegates' Congress over the weekend at Trade Fair Center that the defeat of many Voltarian candidate who were aspiring to frontline positions meant that Ewes had been sidelined from the game.

Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, an Akan, is now the newly-elected Chairman of the NDC after beating Dan Abodakpi, a Voltarian, and three other aspirants at the Congress.

For the two-man General Secretary race, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, an Akan, beat his former Deputy, Koku Anyidoho, a Voltarian. Sammy Gyamfi, also an Akan, beat Fred Agbenyo, a Voltarian, to become the new National Communication Officer.

The Volta Region is seen as the electoral ‘World Bank’ of the NDC.

In a statement signed by Abronye DC and copied to the media alleged "Mahama intelligently executed this by making sure he financed Akans over Voltarians using his ill gotten money. It is clear that Mahama financed Asiedu Nketia over Koku and did same for Sammy Gyamfi against Fred Agbenyo and several others".

Abronye DC bemoaned how the NDC has been tagging the NPP as Anti Voltarians and Northerners and he was expecting the NDC to elect some people within their part who come from Volta and Northern Regions to occupy key positions in the party.

"The NDC has painted a picture to make it look as if, NPP hates people from the Northern and Volta Regions but they in the NDC are open to same people and that, they cherish and love them. The NDC as a result of this, ostensibly tagged their party to be for the Voltarians and Northeners", he said.

He emphasized "Publicly, the NDC has consistently accused the NPP of being a party for only Akans and for that reason, Alhasan Suhiyni, a member of parliament and a staunch NDC member once said "I get annoyed anytime I see Akans".

He added "It was clear that, Mahama wanted Voltarians out because he had initially stated that, the Volta God has been served for quite too long and it was time to do away with the volta God (Rawlings). Mahama intelligently executed this by making sure he financed Akans over Voltarians using his ill gotten money. It is clear that Mahama financed Asiedu Nketia over Koku and did same for Sammy Gyamfi against Fred Agbenyo and several others".

He opined "To end with, i would like to tell the NDC that, if an old woman dies and you succeed her with another old woman, what you have actually done is just postponing the funeral of the dead old woman".

MAHAMA HAS FINALLY EXECUTED HIS PLAN TO DESTABILIZE THE VOLTA GOD BY AIDING IN THE ELIMINATION OF VOLTARIANS AND NORTHENERS FROM NDC EXECUTIVE POSITIONS

The NDC since time memorial has chastised and lambasted the NPP for being tribalistic and concentrating solely on Akans.

The NDC has painted a picture to make it look as if, NPP hates people from the Northern and Volta Regions but they in the NDC are open to same people and that, they cherish and love them. The NDC as a result of this, ostensibly tagged their party to be for the Voltarians and Northeners.

Publicly, the NDC has consistently accused the NPP of being a party for only Akans and for that reason, Alhasan Suhiyni, a member of parliament and a staunch NDC member once said "I get annoyed anytime I see Akans".

Now that, ironically NDC has made it known for sympathizing with Northerners, my simple question is, how many of their National Officers are Ewes and Northeners?

It was clear that, Mahama wanted Voltarians out because he had initially stated that, the Volta God has been served for quite too long and it was time to do away with the volta God (Rawlings). Mahama intelligently executed this by making sure he financed Akans over Voltarians using his ill gotten money. It is clear that Mahama financed Asiedu Nketia over Koku and did same for Sammy Gyamfi against Fred Agbenyo and several others.

Granted without admitting that, NPP is for Akans, we however cherish them as our strong hold and accordingly reward them and that is why we have our National Vice Chairman F. F Anto, national youth Organizer Nana B, Dep. Comm. Director Jenny Queen and a whole lots from our strong hold.

Mahama on his current tour to the central region indicated that, his party executives at the time he was president diverted funds and monies meant for campaign and labelled them as corrupt and thieves.

Now, we still have these same Ofosu Ampofo, Aseidu, Kweku Boahene, etc.. who their former president accuse as looters as executives of the opposition party.

Even their small party funds meant for campaign, they diverted them into their personal accounts what is the guarantee that, they won't divert state funds?

To end with, i would like to tell the NDC that, if an old woman dies and you succeed her with another old woman, what you have actually done is just postponing the funeral of the dead old woman".

Signed!

Kwame Baffoe Abronye

NPP First Vice Chairman of the Brong Ahafo Region

