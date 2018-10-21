Kwame - Danso - Attebebu road: Mahama is a 'liar' - Abronye DC fires back

The Brong Ahafo Regional First Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC has described former President John Mahama as a pathological 'liar' for telling Ghanaians that President Akufo-Addo has abandoned the construction of Kwame Danso-Atebubu-Kejaji road in the Sene West District of the region to deteriorate.

Addressing party faithful on Friday, October 19, 2018 at Kwame Danso and Kejaji in the District as part of his Brong Ahafo Regional tour to canvass for votes to lead the NDC again in the 2020 election, the former President accused President Akufo-Addo of abandoning the road started by the late John Atta Mills.

President John Mahama further told the people that he was more experienced than President Akufo-Addo so when given the opportunity for the second time, he would change the country.

Below is the full statement

RE: "AKUFFO ADDO HAS ABANDONED KWAME - DANSO ROADS BUT DEAR TO MY HEART" - MAHAMA

I have had the opportunity to listen to John Mahama address the NDC delegates at kadjeji. John Mahama made an emphatic assertion that, President Akufo Addo has deliberately abandoned and neglected the Kwame-Danso Attebebu road. He further stated that, that particular road is dear to his heart.

Prior to the 2016 general elections, it will be recalled that, Prez Akufo Addo affirmed his commitment in constructing most deplorable roads in this country and accused Mr. Mahama of not fixing roads he and his administration had taken money for.

Mr Mahama in his response accused Nana Addo the then flagbearer for the NPP of sleeping anytime he's on those roads and he made it known that, he (Mahama) had fixed most roads in Ghana. Today, we have this same person accusing the one who's always sleeping for abandoning deplorable roads. I am glad he has now realised Prez. Akufo-Addo wasn't sleeping.

John Mahama never fails to disappoint. He always disappoints me when ever he speaks. The attitude of saying pathological lies has been part of him and I am not sure John Mahama can ever depart from spreading lies.

Setting the Records Straight

On Wednesday 6th April 2011, the late Former Prez J.E.A Mills cut the sod at Kwame - Danso in the Sene District of Brong Ahafo Region for work to commence on the 31 kilometer Atebubu - Kwame Danso Road.

During the event, the late Atta Mills noted that, the project will be completed within two years by a Wa - based road construction firm, A and N and would cost 32 million Cedis. On that day, most of the sub chiefs present at the occasion presented sheeps to the president to appreciate his good intentions for the community. Late Former President JEA Mills and and Mr. Joe Gidisu, the former Minister Of Roads and Highways left the occasion with not less than 75 sheeps.

Unfortunately, Atta Mills could not complete his term as president. John Mahama however took over from him and that, we all expected him to continue the works commenced by his predecessor but hence deliberately disregarded same.

It must be noted clearly that, upon assumption of office as president by Mahama, the road had already been awarded to a contractor and that all what was needed was to fund the contractor to enable him execute same.

Since John Mahama took over as president, he neglected the people in of Attebebu and decided not to facilitate the construction of that road.

They however took steps to discourage the contractor on site by not providing him with the necessary Resources and funding because it was alleged that the contractor had issues with President Mahama.

I would like to submit that, during Mahama's 5 year tenure as president, the people of Attebebu were not dear to his heart and that was why he decided not to construct the road for them and therefore I treat his recent comments which depicts that he now cares about them as insults and an attempt to ridicule the chiefs and people of Kwame-Danso and Attebebu.

My simple question to Mahama is that, if 5 years as president he could not construct that road, why is he slamming a 20 months old Akufo-Addo Addo administration to construct the same road?

However, it must be noted empathically that, when NPP came into power, there was no contractor at the site. The road had been abandoned.

It is of no doubt that the Kwame-Danso Attebebu Road is one of the most deplorable roads in the Brong Ahafo Region. The road in recent times has become a catalyst for armed robbery attacks on traders, market women and residents.

However, upon security reports made to president Akufo-Addo, he instructed that monies be paid to the contractor for him to start work immediately.

Currently, there is a contractor on that road working.

Only a pathological lair and hypocritical minded people like Mahama will make such an assertion that, the road has been abandoned.

In 2016, during John Mahama's state of the Nation's Address, he stated that, he had constructed the Berekum - Sampa Roads. He emphasised that, the road is tarred and that he deserves to be commended.

I am very glad he will be visiting there today and he will know how deplorable that road is after his people looted the funds for that project. He shouldn't hide his reactions. He should be bold enough to tell us the state of that road.

In conclusion, the NDC claims in their top 50 achievement book that, they had constructed Sampa Town Roads. I would like to state clearly that, no road has been tarred at Sampa.

In 2006, Prez Kuffour awarded Drobo - Sampa roads to J.A Adom construction Ltd. They were able to construct the road to Suma Ahenkro where 5km was left for the completion of the entire road to Sampa but upon assumption of office by the NDC, they frustrated the contract.

It is shameful for Mahama today that he will be using that road.

Finally, John Mahama should clearly point out all the roads he constructed in his green book and state of the nation's Address since he's in the Brong Ahafo Region.

Signed!

Kwame Baffoe Abronye DC

Brong Ahafo Regional First Vice Chairman

Source: Ghana/otecmfghana.com/Agya Owusu Ansah