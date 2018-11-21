Academic Activities Back To Normal At KNUST

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Monday, November 19, 2018 resumed academic work after almost a month closure, following disturbances by the students.

The University was temporarily shut down on the advice of the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC), when some aggrieved demonstrating students went on the rampage, destroying property worth several thousands of Ghana Cedis.

Mr. Kwame Yeboah Junior, the University Relations Officer (URO), told the media in Kumasi that, the latest development was a fall out from the reconstituted Governing Council, which was dissolved in the wake of the disturbances.

He said a meeting chaired by Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso, Chairman of the Academic Board, sitting last week, decided that academic work resumed to enable the students write their mid-semester examinations and also continue with related activities.

The URO giving an overview of the rescheduled academic calendar said the students will go on recess on December 19 for the Yuletide and return in early January next year, to continue with academic work.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited, campus life had returned to normal with brisk academic activities and all University workers, who until now had suspended their services, were at post and working.

They included members of the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU), University Teachers' Association of Ghana (UTAG), Senior Staff Association (SSA), and the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA).

Some of the students who spoke in an interview with the GNA expressed their satisfaction at the turn of events, hoping for the best in the academic endeavours as the University opens.