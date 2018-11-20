School Close To Kumasi Gas Explosion Area Want The Station Relocated

The proprietor of the Grace Ebenezer International School, the school located next to the Gas (LPG) filling station in Krofrom, which was the scene of an explosion on Tuesday, is demanding a relocation of the filling station from the area.

Bishop J. K Gyamfi told reporters he has been trying to get the Prime Gas Retail outlet relocated for about six years.

“Since six years ago, I went to report this case to the KMA. I have sent the same letter to the regional office and we have been working on it.”

After the complaint, Bishop J. K Gyamfi said he expected the station to be closed down, but the owners of station insisted that “they rather established the gas filling station before our [school].”

The school pupils were evacuated after the explosion and no injuries have been reported by the school.

“We don't need to stay for disaster to occur before they take action. To cut everything short, I am pleading with the government to stop this filling station. Let them go to a far distance,” Bishop J. K Gyamfi appealed.

Beyond the school, there have been reports of some critical casualties though authorities are yet to give official confirmation.

The Ghana National Fire Service in the Ashanti Region has begun investigations into the cause of the explosion.

Officials have said preliminary investigations show there was fire at one of the pumps at the main supply tank.

About five cars which were parked at the main compound of the outlet have all been burnt.

Four container shops also caught fire as well as cars parked at a fitting shop close by.

The Ashanti Regional Fire Commander, ACFO Joshua Nguah, told Citi News his men did their best to contain the situation when reports first filtered in.

“When it comes to gas firefighting, even a split second is very important so when we were told that the place was on fire and they could see the blazing fire, then we had to instantly come and make sure that we dispatch five appliances and God being so good, in less than our, we brought the inferno down.”

“When we came here, there were fires all over the opposing ends showing that domestic Gas cylinders had actually exploded to those areas,” he added.