Casualties Of Krofrom Gas Explosion Now 12

Casualty figures in the Trinity Oil Gas station fire at Krofurom Tuesday morning have risen.

Twelve victims, including a security officer at the station, sustained various degrees of injuries from the inferno which started at about 7: 40 a.m.

Nine of them have been admitted to the Old Tafo Government Hospital whilst three, with one in critical condition including the security officer, are currently on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Nine vehicles, mainly commercial taxi cabs, also burned to a crisp, which threatened to spread to a nearby basic school.

Residents in nearby homes who first felt the pungent smell of the gas leakage took refuge to avoid been caught in the explosion.

It took fire officers almost an hour to douse the fire after initial support from residents of the community.

Assistant Fire Officer Joshua Nguah would not give details of people alleged to be missing.

He told Nhyira FM's Nana Yaw Gyimah Mensah that investigations have started to establish the cause of the fire.

But residents suspect work being done on the some pumps at the station caused the fire.

Earlier this year, authorities assured residents that the Trinity Oil gas station would be dealt with after NADMO recommended their closure.

Ashanti Regional NADMO Coordinator, Kwabena Nsenkyire was at the scene shortly after the fire and said his office has advised the KMA for the demolition of the gas filling station.

"I wrote to the assembly that, this place is not appropriate for a gas filling station and I was waiting for a response. Look at the opposite side, I came there purposely to earmark that place that they should demolish all these places. The bottom lies on the assemblies. They been empowered to do demolition so the bottom lies on them."

City Mayor Osei Assibey Antwi visited the scene and described the aftermath as a "very sad scene looking at the devastation that has taken place as a result of the fire."

According to him, he was waiting for briefing from NADMO, Fire Service and the Environmental Protection Agency.