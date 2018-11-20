modernghana logo

FEATURED: This Man Is Not A Genuine Servant Of Ya’oh, My Dear Paa Kow!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
53 minutes ago | General News

Casualties Of Krofrom Gas Explosion Now 12

Ghana I Nhyira FM I Ohemeng Tawiah I [email protected]
Fire scene
Fire scene

Casualty figures in the Trinity Oil Gas station fire at Krofurom Tuesday morning have risen.

Twelve victims, including a security officer at the station, sustained various degrees of injuries from the inferno which started at about 7: 40 a.m.

Nine of them have been admitted to the Old Tafo Government Hospital whilst three, with one in critical condition including the security officer, are currently on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Nine vehicles, mainly commercial taxi cabs, also burned to a crisp, which threatened to spread to a nearby basic school.

1120201823621 8cs1vjhuup 3636477746897 260589042109

Residents in nearby homes who first felt the pungent smell of the gas leakage took refuge to avoid been caught in the explosion.

It took fire officers almost an hour to douse the fire after initial support from residents of the community.

1120201823622 0eu2xljwwr 4616509578449 6105233950488

Assistant Fire Officer Joshua Nguah would not give details of people alleged to be missing.

He told Nhyira FM's Nana Yaw Gyimah Mensah that investigations have started to establish the cause of the fire.

But residents suspect work being done on the some pumps at the station caused the fire.

Earlier this year, authorities assured residents that the Trinity Oil gas station would be dealt with after NADMO recommended their closure.

1120201823622 pulwo0a442 2631560713414 1748563340244

Ashanti Regional NADMO Coordinator, Kwabena Nsenkyire was at the scene shortly after the fire and said his office has advised the KMA for the demolition of the gas filling station.

"I wrote to the assembly that, this place is not appropriate for a gas filling station and I was waiting for a response. Look at the opposite side, I came there purposely to earmark that place that they should demolish all these places. The bottom lies on the assemblies. They been empowered to do demolition so the bottom lies on them."

1120201823622 qulxoca443 8672646407193 1061573208309

City Mayor Osei Assibey Antwi visited the scene and described the aftermath as a "very sad scene looking at the devastation that has taken place as a result of the fire."

According to him, he was waiting for briefing from NADMO, Fire Service and the Environmental Protection Agency.

News General News
School Close To Kumasi Gas Explosion Area Want The Station Relocated
NGO Supports Asankrangwa Hospital
Nsuo App Wins US$5000 Sanitation Hackathon Competition
Teacher Trainees To Graduate With Degrees – NAPO

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1NOT ALL LIES ARE WRONG!

By: Silas owusu sekyere quot-img-1
body-container-line