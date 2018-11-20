Sunyani Lauds 2019 Budget

Some residents in the Sunyani Municipality have lauded the 2019 budget that will push and enabled the government to meet the development expectations of the people.

They were optimistic that the proposed expansion in educational and health infrastructure, as well as job creation, would deepen social intervention policies and programmes contained in the nation's financial statement and prayed that the interventions would not be political rhetoric or gimmick.

Mr Ken Ofori Atta, the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning presented the 2019 budget to Parliament last Thursday November 15.

In a post budget interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Maxwell Frimpong, a basic school teacher, said it was necessary for the government to expand educational infrastructure to address the shortfall created as a result of the implementation of the free Senior High School programme.

He lauded the programme, but added that the problem of inadequate classroom blocks and dormitories ought to be addressed if the programme would be effective and achieve results.

Another element captured in the budget, which the government received praised for, was the proposed nationwide water expansion project.

Mrs Linda Yaa Bosuo, a hairdresser expressed regret with the bad water situation in Sunyani and parts of Brong-Ahafo Region, saying the project would help address the perennial acute water shortages experienced in the Region during dry seasons.

But, petty traders in the Municipality said the budget did not meet their expectations.

Maame Yaa Bema, a vegetable seller, said high prices in petroleum products remained huge problem, and expected the government to do something about it.

According to most of the traders, their hopes were on reduction of taxes, expansion of markets as well as reduction in utility charges.

They expressed concern that increased lorry fares were consequently resulting in increment in prices of vegetables and food crops.

Madam Akosua Yeboaa, a trader engaged in food items, said because of bad road network linking farm gates, commercial drivers charge exorbitant fares.