New Faces For Ghana-Australia Alumni Association

Mr Ohene Damptey, the incoming President of the Ghana Australia Association, has pledged to establish an internal grants awards' to be used by members to implement small but impactful projects in their communities.

Mr Damptey said this at the weekend in Accra at the induction ceremony of new executives of the Association to serve a two-year term.

The other executive members are Ms Saviour Alomatu, the Vice President; Mr Sydney Saul Mettle, the Secretary, Mr Bright Kwesi Awuye, as the organiser, and Spendilove Frimpong, as the Treasurer.

Mr Damptey said his leadership would embarked on a nationwide tour to mobilise support from members and complete efforts made by the past executives to establish a regional branches in all the regions.

"We propose to review the Constitution of the association to ensure that stronger structures is put in place to address its challenges", he added.

He pledged to work on increasing membership apathy, brand the image of the association, work on their welfare package and continue to foster unity among members for national development.

Mr Damptey commended the Australian government for their interest and support to Ghanaians through scholarships and as well thanked past executives who have helped in the growth of the association.

Mr Frederick Nsatimba, the outgoing President of the Association, thanked members for their support during their tenure of office and called for support for the new executives.

Mr Nsatimba said his leadership had ensured that members secured grants to implement projects of empowering women in cassava processing in the Volta Region and other projects as well.

He said under his tenure, the association donated brail equipment to the Akropong School of the blind in the Eastern region in collaboration with the Australian High Commission and the Canadian Embassy.

Mr Nsatimba said the association has organised an educational fairs for members in collaboration with the Australian Universities and Australian Awards Africa managed by Palladium.

Mr Andrew Barnes, the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, congratulated the new executives and pledge their continuous support to award Ghanaian students with scholarships to study in Australia.