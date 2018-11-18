I’ll seal cracks in NDC if I’m elected as chairman – Abodakpi

National Democratic Congress Chairman hopeful, Dan Abodakpi says he will embark on an extensive exercise to close all the visible cracks within the party if he is elected.

Abodakpi in an interview with Citi News said he noticed the cracks during his campaign across the country.

He said most of these divisions had been as a result of several unresolved issues within the party's hierarchy.

Abodakpi who is hopeful of emerging as the next National Chairman of the NDC added that the healing exercise will enable them to position the party for victory in 2020 strategically.

“My gut feeling is that I will be the next Chairman of this party after the counting is done. Under my chairmanship, we will heal all the cracks in our party. I will lead the charge to truly unite this party. There will be no factions and the only faction that we will have will be the NDC united faction,” he added.

Over 9,000 delegates of the NDC are deciding the fate of Abodakpi and others who are seeking to lead the party at the national level in different positions.

With regards to the chairmanship race, Abodakpi is in the competition with four others including Danny Annang, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, Alhaji Huudu Yahaya and Betty Mould Iddrisu.

The party ended voting after over 12 hours of voting. The ballots papers are currently being counted after which the winners will be announced.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey | citinewsroom.com | Ghana

