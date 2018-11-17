'Avoid short cuts in your life', graduates advised

Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana (UG), has advised the youth to desist from taking short cuts in their endeavours.

He said they should rather work hard to achieve their ambitions than using foul means to get to the top.

Professor Owusu was speaking to graduates of the University, who passed out on Friday at the College of Basic and Applied Sciences with Doctorate, Masters and Bachelor's degrees in Philosophy, Public Health, Sciences, Pharmacy, Agriculture and others.

'There are no short cuts in life and the love for money is the roots of all evils,' he said.

He called on them to work hard to lay hands on money instead of engaging in fraudulent and corrupt practices to survive.

'They should always have the motto of the school 'Proceed with integrity' as their guiding principles by being loyal, showing respect and commitment as they served Ghana.'

Professor Owusu said management would continue to make the campus a safe place for teaching and learning by providing proper security, reliable power supply, create an environment that was green and healthy for the University Community.

'An endowment fund had also been created and the school's 70th anniversary this year is being used to raise funds to support research and graduate studies in line with its strategic objective of becoming a research intensive university.'

He said three million Cedis from donations for the 2017/2018 academic year, had also been raised to ensure that brilliant but needy students were not prevented from having access to university education.

'University of Ghana has also introduced a sports fund (UG Sports Fund) to motivate talented but needy student athletes as well as attract potential talents for admission into the University.

Dr Mrs Mary Chinery-Hesse, the first female Chancellor of the University, said the skills they had acquired were essential for the development of the country, adding that they should show dedication as Ghana was waiting to feel their impact in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

Ms Alice Asafu-Adjaye, Founder of the MUSTARD, a dynamic boutique studio with young talented architects in Accra, who was the Guest Speaker, called on the graduates to be kind to their communities, serve with passion and humility.

Ms Afia Brefo-Sekyere, a graduate, advised her colleagues to go out to make a difference by serving all with respect irrespective of their backgrounds.

GNA

By Gifty Amofa/William Fiabu, GNA