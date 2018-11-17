The " Mpuntuo Budget ".

As the 2018-19 MPUNTUO BUDGET was been read by the Finance Minister Hon. Ken Ofori Atta and all the connotations that it entails, Roads, Bridges, Various Infrastructures i.e. the New Terminal of the Tamale Airport to make it a true International Airport and of course Trains, Trains that are going to travel the length and breadth of Ghana for Ghanaians to actually see and experience train travels in their lives i.e. Kumasi to Paga, 596-kilometres or thereabouts, Takoradi to Accra/Kumasi, Accra to Ho/Hohoe/Aflao, Accra to Koforidua/Kumasi/Sunyani/Tamale/Bolgatanga and many other places, this is truly Unprecedented in the history of our Great Country.

Interchanges are springing up in Kumasi, Sunyani, Tarkoradi, Tamale and elsewhere, indeed the Npp Government was God sent to lead Ghana to the Promised Land.

The other day I was listening to Mr. Ade Coker the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the Ndc saying the Sky Train Project which was unveiled by Hon Joe Ghartey can never be realised, he said the idea was and i quote, " LAUGHABLE " unquote, my God Mr. Ade Coker, how could you be chosen as a regional chairman of a political party, the question here is, is the Sky Trains dotted across the globe built by Angels ?, of course not, I'm not amused because you can't see beyond the lens of your spectacles because of politics, your line of thinking has been corrupted by partisan politics thus only nonsensicals contributions comes from you anytime there is a national agenda on the table.

Fellow Ghanaians, if you have a political party with the mindset of its members stuck in first gear when it comes to deep thinking and innovative ideas then God helps Ghana if Ghanaians makes a mistake and VOTE such party to come back to power again.

The era of the dictates of the IMF is gone as Nana Addo led Npp Government is not renewing the package anymore, that's the difference between a Party with a VISION the NPP and a Party of NAYSAYERS the NDC. I implore all Ghanaians to reject the NDC come 2020 as they were REJECTED in 2016, it is time to separate the men from the boys, as you can clearly see, when men of VALOUR and VISION toils day and night to better the lives of its people which is the NPP, the weak and CLUELESS men which is the NDC goes to sleep.

....Signed....

Nana Boateng. Communications Director NPP Germany....