Petrol, Diesel Prices Reduced At Goil Fuel Pumps

Effective Friday, November 16, 2018, GOIL has reduced its ex-pump prices, giving fuel users one of the best deals.

Petrol or Super XP will now sell at GHC 5.07 per litre, while Diesel XP now sells at GHC 5.10 per litre.

GOIL is the nation’s foremost indigenous Oil Marketing Company and prides itself as the 2017 Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana’s (CIMG) Petroleum Company.

The company has asked consumers especially transport partners to take advantage and reward the company by patronising GOIL products at all service stations.

GOIL assures consumers it will continue to be a benchmark for competitive fuel prices in the industry.