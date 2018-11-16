All Measures Placed For Successful NDC Congress

The opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC], says adequate measures have been put in place to ensure an incident-free congress on Saturday, November 17, 2018.
Over nine thousand delegates of the opposition party are expected to elect executives at the National Delegates' Congress at the Trade Fair Centre, La.
Speaking to journalists ahead of the Congress, a Member of the NDC Congress Planning Committee, Alex Segbefia, outlined some measures instituted to ensure the success of the programme.
“We have a minimum of five polling stations, possibly even, and no pulling station would have more than two regions to deal with it, there would be an increased number of polling booths, which means you can speed up the process,” he said.
The party has already elected its National Youth Organizer and deputies, as well as Women organizer and her deputies.
About 66 people are vying for various national executive positions on Saturday. The positions include National Chairman (or chairperson) position, Vice Chairmen, General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary, National Organizer, National Deputy Organizer, Communications Officer, Deputy Communications Officer, NEC executives and Zongo Caucus.
Barring any last minute change, the party is also expected to elect its presidential candidate in December 2018.
Most of the national executives and presidential aspirants are campaigning nationwide in a bid to garner a lot of votes at the primaries.
Below is the full list of NDC National executive position aspirants:
National Chairman
National Vice Chairman
General Secretary
Deputy General Secretary
National Organizer
National Deputy Organizer
Communications Officer
Deputy Communications Officer
NEC
Zongo Caucus
