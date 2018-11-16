All Measures Placed For Successful NDC Congress

The opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC], says adequate measures have been put in place to ensure an incident-free congress on Saturday, November 17, 2018.

Over nine thousand delegates of the opposition party are expected to elect executives at the National Delegates' Congress at the Trade Fair Centre, La.

Speaking to journalists ahead of the Congress, a Member of the NDC Congress Planning Committee, Alex Segbefia, outlined some measures instituted to ensure the success of the programme.

“We have a minimum of five polling stations, possibly even, and no pulling station would have more than two regions to deal with it, there would be an increased number of polling booths, which means you can speed up the process,” he said.

The party has already elected its National Youth Organizer and deputies, as well as Women organizer and her deputies.

About 66 people are vying for various national executive positions on Saturday. The positions include National Chairman (or chairperson) position, Vice Chairmen, General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary, National Organizer, National Deputy Organizer, Communications Officer, Deputy Communications Officer, NEC executives and Zongo Caucus.

Barring any last minute change, the party is also expected to elect its presidential candidate in December 2018.

Most of the national executives and presidential aspirants are campaigning nationwide in a bid to garner a lot of votes at the primaries.

Below is the full list of NDC National executive position aspirants:

National Chairman

Betty Mould Iddrisu Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo Alhaji Huudu Yahaya Danny Annang Dan Abodakpi

National Vice Chairman

Alhaji Amadu Bukari Sorogho Said Sinare Lawyer Adu- Yeboah Sherry Ayittey Yaw Owusu Obimpeh Alhaji Sumaila Mahama Dr Kwame Ampofo Awudu S. Asorka Seth Ofosu-Ohene

General Secretary

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah Samuel Koku Sitsofo Anyidoho

Deputy General Secretary

Alhaji Nuru Hamidan Barbara Serwaa Asamoah Peter Boamah Otokonor David Kwaku Worwui-Brown Kojo Adu Asare George Lawson Abdullah Ishaq Farrakhan Nii Dodoo Dodoo Kale Cezar Ephram Nii Tan Sackey Evans Amoo

National Organizer

Mahdi Gibrill Akamba Joshua Hamidu Jemima Anita De- Sosoo Yaw Boateng Gyan Baba Jamal Ahmed Enoch Amoako- Nsiah Solomon Yaw Nkansah

National Deputy Organizer

Dr Alhassan Hanifa Kombor Michael Ziecheree Kobby Barlon Vivian Abla Kpeglo Mohammed Mamudu Agbesi Nutsu Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon Alfred Kojo Triddles Ebenezer Asare Sackitey Ahmed Gedel

Communications Officer

Fred Agbenyo Sammy Gyamfi

Deputy Communications Officer

Godwin Ako Gunn Mahama Seidu Samuel Kwaku Boahen Alhaji Mohammed Nasiru Seidu Adongo Atule Jacob Muhammed Nurullah Iddrisu

NEC

Mohammed Mashood Alhaji Hon. Alhaji Babanlame Abu Sadat Sheriff Abudul Nasiru Ebenezer Effah Hackman Eliyasu Amadu Alhaji Adramani Haribu William Wilson Agbleke Evelyn Enyonam Mensah

Zongo Caucus