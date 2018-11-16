Ghana Maritime Authority Gets Major Boost

A.R. Gomda sandwiched between Mrs. Safo Kantanka and her staff alongside the accounts staff of Western Publications Limited

The Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) is on the verge of enhancing its operations as it expects into the country four patrol boats from Turkey.

The boats would go a long way in assisting the authority to achieve its objective as demanded by the statute establishing it. Three of total of seven patrol boats have been received by the Authority.

The disclosure was made by Deputy Director HR/PR of the Authority, Mrs. Angela Safo-Kantanka, when she and the Assistant PRO, Ralph Dinko, visited Daily Guide as a means of enhancing the cordial relationship between the two organizations.

She said the GMA is poised to turn around its PR operations in order for the public to understand and appreciate what goes on in the maritime regulatory entity.

Mrs. Safo-Kantanka has taken over from Ms. Eleanor Pratt who is on retirement after serving as PR Director for many years.

Chief News Editor, A. R. Gomda, who received the guests on behalf of management expressed gratitude for the visit and said it is a gesture which would go a long way to cement the bond of friendship between Daily Guide and the GMA.

He said: “Democracy can be supported when private media establishments like Daily Guide are supported with advertisements from authorities such as the GMA.”

He also used the opportunity to apprise the visitors of the strides being made by the company which, according to him, includes 'the establishment of both a television station, DGN and a radio station, Guide Radio. That makes the company the only one-stop media establishment running a newspaper, radio and television in the country.'

The visit of the GMA PR managers is the latest in the strings of corporate visits the newspaper has received in a spate of a week and the list is growing.