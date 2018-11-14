GhanaPost Encourages The Public To Take It Upon Themselves And Generate Their Own Digital Addresses

As part of efforts to make the ongoing National Identification Authority’s Ghana Card registration successful, the Ghana Post Company is urging the general public to generate Digital Addresses on their own.

This can be done by simply downloading the app and following the prompts and steps involved.

The GhanaPostGPS App is in compliance with the Data Protection Act 843.

According to Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe, Head, Corporate Communications of Ghana Post, the GhanaPostGPS is a mandatory requirement for the Ghana Card.

She further revealed that the platform has been made so simple and easy to access hence there should be no trouble at all in generating the digital addresses on your own.

She was speaking in an interview with Accra-based Atinka FM.

On the Ghana Card registration exercise, Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe, asked those who are quite familiar with the GhanaPostGPS to assist their families and friends to make it easier for them to acquire the Ghana Card.

Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe emphasized that an updated version of the GhanaPostGPS App for both Android and Apple (IOS) operating systems even makes it easier.

“Ghana Post under the leadership of the Ministry of Communications has incorporated customer feedback into this update as well. With this update, there is an additional layer of security to the already secured GhanaPostGPS platform,” she said.

She added that it also comes with an offline functionality to allow android users to access the GhanaPostGPS platform irrespective of their location, as a result, users who find themselves in areas without internet can still access and use the GhanaPostGPS App.

Kindly log onto www.ghanapostgps.com for more information or call ours toll free number on 0800716000 or visit any post office for more information.