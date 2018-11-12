Man Of God Allegedly Defiles Girl, 8

A pastor of about 50 years has allegedly assaulted an eight-year-old, after which he gave her GHc. 1.00.

The pastor allegedly called the girl on Monday to his house while she was selling some vegetables and sexually assaulted her.

“She screamed but to no avail, as the pastor’s residence where the act took place is a secluded area,” a resident told Citi News.

The pastor allegedly sent Ghc.8,000 to the victim’s house to compensate her, but the family refused to accept the amount, and asked him to come back with it when the victim’s guardian returns.

The guardian of the victim has refused to speak to the media, saying her pastor has warned that “the downfall of a man of God should not be through her”.

District Police Commander, Sp. Agbedeka, confirmed the assault to Citi News.

He said “even though the victims family is not cooperating, investigations are moving on steadily.”

The accused has been granted bail, and the victim has returned to school after medical attention at the Peki Government Hospital.