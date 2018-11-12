UPSA Covers More Programmes

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) – one of the fastest growing universities in Ghana – has introduced the first Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Marketing programme in the country.

The post graduate doctoral degree programme introduced this year is the highest academic degree awarded by a university in the field of Marketing in the country.

Acting Director Public Affairs of UPSA, Geoffery Gle, said the university had always been at the forefront of providing both academic and business professional education that meet the needs of business professionals and higher education seekers.

He noted that apart from the PhD in Marketing programme – which has already been oversubscribed – the university had also introduced other equally important programmes like Law, which started two years ago, as well as its flagship Peace and Security programme.

Mr. Gle disclosed that the university also has centres of excellence like the Otumfuo Centre of Excellence for Traditional Leadership, the Drolor Centre for Strategic Leadership (DCSL) and the Centre for Public Accountability.

He further indicated that the centres have a common goal of building the capacity of existing leaders in business, politics, religion and academia, as well as grooming the next generation of ethical leaders with the requisite social capital, leadership skills and competences for partnerships and economic development of the continent.

This was disclosed when the leadership of the Public Affairs Department of UPSA paid a curtesy call on the management of Western Publications – publishers of Daily Guide newspaper – last Friday.

The visit was to deepen the existing good relationship between UPSA and Daily Guide.

Mr. Gle used the opportunity to invite the newspaper to the second annual leadership conference of the university where former President John Agyekum Kufuor would grace the occasion as the special guest.

Alhaji Abdul Rahman Gomda, Chief News Editor of Daily Guide, who hosted them on behalf of management, thanked the UPSA team for their thoughtfulness and accepted the invitation to participate in the upcoming leadership conference.

He shared with the UPSA team the new development in the company including the launch of the new digital TV station, DGN, as well as the soon-to-be commissioned radio station.

Alhaji Gomda therefore stressed that with a new integrated media house, Daily Guide Network was looking forward to a stronger collaboration with the university.

He called for timely correspondence between the two organizations so that adequate preparations can be made for coverage.

The team which comprised Madam Veronica Akumiah, Deputy Director Public Affairs; Madam Emma Pimpong and Mr. Mark Aryeetey, also of the Public Affairs Department, later toured the various departments of the organization.