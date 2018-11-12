modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
41 minutes ago | Business & Finance

CAL Bank Meets Minimum Capital

Daily Guide
Philip Owiredu
Philip Owiredu

CAL Bank Ghana Limited says it has met the minimum capital requirement of GH¢400 million by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) contrary to earlier report that the Central Bank had extended the deadline from December 31, 2018 to March 2019.

BUSINESS GUIDE had earlier reported that Bank of Ghana (BoG) had agreed to extend the deadline for meeting the GH¢400 million minimum capital requirement for CAL Bank Ghana Limited.

But CAL Bank, in response to the publication, said it was only given up to March 2019 to audit its books to be able to transfer an amount of GH¢50 million from its income surplus to stated capital in order to bridge the existing GH¢50 million “gap” it has to meet the GH¢400 million requirement.

Philip Owiredu, Executive Director of CAL Bank, had told journalists at the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) “Facts Behind The Figures” that “during the AGM, stated capital was GH¢100 million, the requirement is GH¢400 so we had a gap of GH¢300 million at that time.”

“Now our income surplus at that time was GH¢275 million,” he said.

“So what we did was seek approval from the shareholders to move GH¢250 million because you can only ask for what you have so that was what we did,” Mr Owiredu added.

“So we have a gap of GH¢50 million which we have to meet,” he said.

“Now you can only move from income surplus to stated capital after an audit has been done, and that is a process and after the audit is done you then need to go back to shareholders and also seek approval from the shareholders to move the extra GH¢50 million,”

More Video Headlines
Chinese Deals - #JoySMS on Joy FM (25-9-18)
Chinese Deals - #JoySMS on Joy FM (25-9-18)
Yemen air strike: The school that's lost 42 children - BBC News
Yemen air strike: The school that's lost 42 children - BBC News
🇸🇦 Analysis: Saudi crown prince supports Israeli right to land | Al Jazeera English
🇸🇦 Analysis: Saudi crown prince supports Israeli right to land | Al Jazeera English
Joe Mettle headlines Gospel Impact Festival in Côte d'Ivoire
Joe Mettle headlines Gospel Impact Festival in Côte d'Ivoire
Uganda's Bobi Wine returns home
Uganda's Bobi Wine returns home
United States cracks down on electronic cigarettes
United States cracks down on electronic cigarettes
WWI armistice centennial: what can we make of Putin's presence?
WWI armistice centennial: what can we make of Putin's presence?
Building Human Capacity - The Market Place on Joy News (21-6-18)
Building Human Capacity - The Market Place on Joy News (21-6-18)

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Love is an inner disposition before it expresses itself in outward actions.

By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei quot-img-1
body-container-line