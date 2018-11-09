2019 Budget To Be Presented Next Week Thursday

Parliament is expected to host Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta for the presentation on the 2019 budget next Thursday 15th November 2018.

The presentation will be the third statement of fiscal policy under the Akufo-Addo administration.

Addressing the Members of Parliament on the floor of the house, Majority Chief Whip, Kwasi Ameyaw Cheremeh, implored members to be punctual on the day of budget reading.

“I present the budget statement and the economic policy of the government of the year ending 31st December, 2019. The business committee therefore urges honourable members to avail themselves on the said date. “The business committee hereby informs honourable members that a post budget workshop has been scheduled for all members of Parliament. The business committee further informs the house that all members are offered an opportunity to participate in a workshop and are accordingly entreated to avail themselves at the post budget workshop.”

‘2019 budget is bringing hope’ – Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has already assured that the 2019 budget will “ reflect the hope Ghanaians have in the government and the future of the country”.

He said through his administration inherited an ailing economy, systematically, it had succeeded, as economic indicators have shown, by putting the country’s economy back on the right path.

“Thus, there was no reason for the people of Ghana to be poor because God had endowed Ghanaians with everything, and if we put it together properly, we should be a wealthy and developed nation, that is the vision that is animating me” he said at a short ceremony held at the Jubilee House in Accra a few days ago.

$50bn century bond to be captured in 2019 budget – Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has also indicated that the budget will outline processes for the issuance of the government's ambitious 50 billion dollar century bond.

Mr. Ofori-Atta said the issuance of the bond should help address major challenges confronting the country such as the cedi depreciation.

Mr. Ofori-Atta in an interview with Citi Business News said the budget will capture the bond as a major revenue generating venture.

“I think the concept will be in there and the fundraising will begin immediately after the budget. We are excited about it because we have gone through the worst of times as a country and certainly we need to increase liquidity in the system,” he said.

He added, “We hope to issue this bond as a shelf offering with zero interest in the first five years, hoping that it will give time for results from the intended purpose.”