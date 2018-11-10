Kpone-Katamanso: Saduase CHPS Compound Inaugurated

Residents of the Saduase community in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra Region can now access primary healthcare services, following the commissioning of a community-based health planning services (CHPS) compound in the area.

The facility, furnished and equipped with the necessary medical apparatus from the Rebecca Foundation, is expected to begin full operations serving the primary health needs of residents.

Some of the items provided by the Rebecca Foundation include a complete delivery set, hospital beds, a generator, medication and furniture for all the offices, wards and the out-patients department.

The Chairperson of the Rebecca Foundation, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, who commissioned the NHIS-accredited facility, said the foundation's support to the community was in response to an appeal made by the municipal assembly to furnish and equip the CHPS compound.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo stated that the project “offers yet another opportunity to invest in what we believe will make a difference in the lives of women and children.”

According to her, “The burden of disease and premature deaths in our country could be prevented through the effective delivery of health services; therefore, it is important that we reach citizens, especially those in hard-to-reach/rural areas with affordable basic healthcare.”

She consequently reiterated the Rebecca Foundation's commitment to continue working with key stakeholders to ensure that women and children get the best possible healthcare and position them to fully contribute to national development.

“I am also pleased that this facility is serviced by two community health nurses, a midwife and a staff nurse. This will certainly ensure that the community will have the necessary complement of basic health services, especially for maternal and child health,” she disclosed.

The first lady entreated all to support government in the collective duty of making healthcare more accessible and available for all Ghanaians.

Concluding with a call for a more compact partnership with all stakeholders, Mrs. Akufo-Addo indicated that health partners, the private sector, civil society organisations, religious and traditional authorities and non-governmental organisations must all come together to build effective, responsive, fair and efficient health systems to provide accessible services for the nation's growing population.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Kpone-Katamanso, Mr. Solomon Tetteh Appiah, called on the staff and managers of the facility to honour the benevolence of the first lady by making judicious use of the equipment and the exhibition of professional conduct and behaviour.