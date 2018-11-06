Regional Minister to compete MP seat again, says Tema East Youth

A large number of youths from the Tema East Constituency in response to the uprising dissatisfaction of leadership from the current Member of Parliament of the area Hon. Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has made declarations of the return of the Regional Minister.

The Regional Minister in the person of Hon. Ishmael Ashitey who currently occupies the Greater-Accra regional seat in the parliament of Ghana served as Member of Parliament for Tema East from 1996 to 2008, and between that period, he was first appointed as Minister of State for Fisheries from 2001 to 2003 by former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

In recent past, the Tema East MP who doubled as Deputy Minister for Transport Daniel Nii-Kwartei Titus Glover, and new entrant Carlos Kingsley Ahinkorah, also Deputy Minister for Trade deliberately used their political clout to foil evacuation exercises, passed by the general assembly with impunity.

Reports suggest that, not only did Mr. Titus-Glover resisted such an exercise to be carried out at the Community 1 market “Kwasia dwaso” after the approval of General Assembly, the highest decision making body of the assembly, but also abused the Metropolitan Chief Executive verbally, before the traders and the Restoration Works Crew of the Assembly.

According to the youth, there has been no infrastructural project since Titus-Glover occupied his seat. He has been good at disrespecting authorities and the opposition as well as promoting disunity among his own NPP members.

Sources within the constituency hinted that, the decision of calling back the 63 years old Hon. Ishmeal Ashitey was because of the great leadership skills he showed in his term of office.

Reports reaching Tema Politics can confirm the interest of the regional minister in coming back for his seat though we are yet to hear from the horse’s own mouth.