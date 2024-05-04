ModernGhana logo
Hohoe EC ready for limited voter registration exercise 

Electoral Commission (EC) in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta region, has indicated its readiness ahead of the 2024 limited voter registration in the Municipality.

The registration which begins Tuesday, May 7 and ends Monday, May 27, 2024, will be held daily including weekends from 0700 hours to 1800 hours.

Mr Enoch Danso Agyekum, Hohoe Municipal Electoral Officer disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the exercise would be held at the office of the Commission in the Municipality as well as a mobile registration team at Wli and Alavanyo.

He said the mobile team would be stationed at the Alavanyo Senior High Technical School on May 10 to May 12 and then move to Wli Todzi on May 13 to May 14, 2024.

Mr Agyekum said eligible voters who were unable to be captured by the mobile team and would want to register, must come to the office of the Commission.

He said there were criteria for eligible voters who would want to obtain a voter identity card including must be a Ghanaian, sound mind, be a resident of area intended to register, produce a form of identity card such as ECOWAS identity card (Ghana Card) or passport or two people as guarantors.

Mr Agyekum note that when a person got challenged on grounds against the criteria, they would be allowed to go through the process, but their voter cards would be upheld until their case was heard and dealt with by a committee whose determination may release the card or otherwise.

GNA

