Prince Charles Visits Kumasi Kejetia

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, late Sunday inspected the first phase of the Kejetia/Kumasi Central Market Redevelopment project situated on the former “Prince of Wales Park” (Kejetia) in Kumasi.

The heir apparent to the British throne, during the visit to the yet to be commissioned facility, also interacted with a section of the traders who had been allocated spaces there.

He had earlier called on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to observe Akwasidae at the Manhyia Palace, where a durbar was held in his honour.

The Brazilian construction firm, CONTRACTA Engenharia Limited, is executing the $298 million three-phase Kumasi Central Market/Kejetia project, which is 95 per cent complete, having started on July 14, 2015.

Prince Charles also visited cocoa farms at Kona in the Sekyere Central district to familiarise himself with processing of cocoa.

The visit to Kumasi by the British royal and his wife formed part of the four day official visit to Ghana.

The British royal couple has since left for Nigeria for the third leg of a four nation tour.