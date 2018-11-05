DVLA Moves To Bite

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), has indicated that a vigorous training exercise will be carried out for old and new drivers seeking to acquire renewed and new driver licenses.

According to DVLA, the training is to ensure safe driving on Ghana's roads.

The Chief Executive Officer for the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Kwasi Agyeman Busia, while speaking at a Strategic Review Conference for 2018 to 2019, said the exercise will also be conducted in the local language to ensure that all drivers are captured.

“[We're introducing a system that will] play a major role to ensure that new drivers and those who renew their licenses have acquired skills and training to drive safely on the road… We understand that friends and partners in GPRTU, PROTOA, have members who are unable to read and write proficiently in the English language. This is in no way an indication of their inability to drive safely. After a careful review, we decided to invest in reviewing the entire scope of the computer-based test. A major outcome of this investment is the translation of the CVT program into five languages, which are Twi, Ewe, Ga, Hausa, Dagbani. This will enable our brothers and sisters to undertake the theory exam on a touchscreen in a language they are familiar with,” he said.

DVLA makes GH¢19.8m in January after cutting out 'goro boys'

In January 2018, DVLA announced that it had recorded an astronomical jump in revenue from its road-worthiness certificate renewals after the implementation of its smart card system.

The Authority collected GH¢19.8 million from road-worthiness certificate renewals from January 1 to 25, this year, as against a little more than GH¢2.6 million recorded in January 2016 and GH¢2.7 million in January 2017.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, Mr. Kwasi Agyeman Busia, the increase in revenue was as a result of the introduction of the Authority's smart card system.