George Andah Survives Fatal Crash; He Is Faring Well

The conditions of Deputy Communications Minister, George Andah and three others, are said to have stabilised after they survived a serious road crash early Saturday.

Emmanuel Oscar, Special Aide to Mr. Andah, told Joy News all those involved in the accident are “doing well”.

Mr. Andah, who is also the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Member of Parliament for Awutu-Senya West Constituency, was on his way to attend a funeral when his vehicle collided head-on with a tipper truck.

The accident happened in a curve near Awutu-Loye, Joy News Central Regional Correspondent, Richard Kwadwo Nyarko reported.

The Deputy Minister, his driver, bodyguard and a party official, sustained serious injuries and were first transported to the St. Gregory Hospital in Kasoa.

The crash victims received emergency care there before they were airlifted to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra where his aide says doctors are working round the clock, to ensure they get the needed care

“We ask Ghanaians to continue to pray and continue to be with us in this journey,” Emmanuel Oscar asked of the public.

Mr. Andah arrived in the constituency to attend 15 different funeral programmes which were all scheduled for the day, Myjoyonline.com has learnt.

He set off early and had showed up at some of the funeral ceremonies where he interacted with bereaved families. It was when he left one of the venues at Awutu-Budumburam heading for another funeral that his vehicle collided with the truck which was fully loaded with sand.

His V8 Land cruiser vehicle is badly damaged. The police are yet to issue a statement on the accident.

Hundreds of his constituents gathered at the St. Gregory Hospital to view the injured being carried on a stretcher into the helicopter with some recording the process with mobile devices.