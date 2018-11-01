“Shipping Contract Demonstrators Back To Ghana?”

One year after the infamous Ghanaian demonstration against the president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo in New York, it has emerged that many Ghanaians living in America are “coiling their tails in-between their legs.”

It has also been learnt that majority of Ghanaians living in America are keeping alert every minute to avoid arrest and deportation from the country by Donald Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] officers.

When tens of Ghanaians demonstrated against the president in New York, little did they know that the “big brother Donald J. Trump” was watching them through the security camera and was unsure if such great number of Ghanaians were living in America?

President Donald Trump has already indicated that “the land for the brave and free” United States of America [U.S.A] is no more a safe haven for illegal immigrants as they are inadmissible.

Last year September, some Ghanaians were allegedly hired by former president John Dramani Mahama through former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu that demonstrated against the president Nana Akufo Addo in New York.

Both former president John Dramani Mahama and his former aid Kojo Bonsu have since denied the allegation, but the question as to who contracted those Ghanaians living in America that demonstrated against the president remains unanswered.

Of course, no responsible Ghanaian living in United States of America or Canada, gainfully employed or taking his studies seriously in any college or university will stay away from work or lectures for an hour to demonstrate against his president in a foreign nation.

So it came as no surprise to some of us in Canada that some of the contract demonstrators either were fired from their work or gave the immigration service in America an insight of the number of illegal immigrants living there and targeted them for deportation.

Trending on social media in Canada and other parts of the world is a video recording of a demonstration said to have been staged against the president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo some few weeks ago in New York.

The caption of the video read, “Akufo Addo at U.N. see what Ghanaians are doing to him?” as some of the demonstrators held placards and chanted, “Ghana is not for sale”, “shame to Akufo Addo.”

A copy of the video was sent to me via WhatsApp. But my double check from New York revealed that no demonstration by a Ghanaian group took place this year when the president attended the 73RD annual U.N. summit.

Rather, it was a video recording from April this year when the president went to London and some Ghanaians staged a demonstration against him over there.

So I hit back at the sender to discard the video as fake news or propaganda material purported to tarnish the image of the president by some disappointed politicians behind social media cyber.

Again, I said to the sender, those in that video were those Ghanaians who have turned themselves into contract demonstrators who accept “bread of shame” as hires to disgrace the government and the president of Ghana.

Contract demonstrators are persons who are given money and made to swear an oath to take part in a march against a leader, government or implementation of a policy or programme.

Bread of shame is the bribe money given to hires to buy food and go on demonstration against their wish and go about hungry tomorrow.

Yes from all indications one would not be wrong to say that the demonstrators were hired looking at their message on placards and chants, “Ghana is not for sale”, “Shame to Akufo Addo”.

Apart from attempting to tarnish his image, what did they really demonstrate to the president to accept and implement that will serve the people well?

Absolutely nothing so this year no Ghanaian group demonstrated against the president during the 73RD U.N. summit.

So it was learnt that majority of Ghanaians living in America this year went underground to avoid immigration arrest and deportation from the country by Donald Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] officers.

Some of the demonstrators who changed their sleeping place over night last year managed to escape arrest and deportation as living illegally in America and also for disturbing public peace.

As the demonstrators gave the security an insight of the possible undocumented Ghanaians in America, many were those arrested and told were inadmissible in America.

Startling revelations are that as they hooted, chanted, made unnecessary noise following Ghanaian delegates on streets, the ICE officers conducted a dawn swoop days after and picked up illegal immigrant Ghanaians.

So the 73rd U.N. Session opened in New York and the demonstrators did not turned up for the fear that the eye of the security cameras will give them up to ICE for deportation to the motherland.