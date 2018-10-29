Mahama's Campaign Train Hits Greater Accra

Former President John Dramani Mahama will embark on a five-day campaign tour of the Greater Accra region today, October 29.

He has already met with delegates in Central, Northern, Upper West, Upper East and Brong Ahafo regions.

Mr Mahama is eyeing a return to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 general elections.

The Greater Accra tour will enable former President Mahama to interact and address delegates in the constituencies of the region.

On Monday when the tour kicks off, Mr Mahama will visit Trobu, Amasaman, Domeabra Obom, Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfrom, Weija Gbawe, Anya Sowutuom and Okaikoi North.

He is expected to address delegates on the upcoming flagbearership race, electoral reforms in the party as well as pledge to work hard to reduce the high cost of living in the country and provide jobs when elected in the next presidential elections.