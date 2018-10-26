Bekwai Delegates Choose Mahama

All 28 delegates from the Bekwai constituency in Ashanti have decided to support the former President John Dramani Mahama in his bid to aspire for the flagbearership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the impending elections.

The delegates, however, were divided over who they deemed suitable for the post of National Chairman, even though Mr. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo polled 22 votes against six by Alhaji Huudu Yahaya, which proposed verdict is purely based on tribal lines.

Mr. Gabriel Asiedu, the Constituency Organiser, who briefed The Chronicle on the outcome of a party meeting at Bekwai on Monday, disclosed that incumbent General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, also has an upper hand in the slot for the chief scribe of the NDC.

According to the Constituency Organiser, who is also a member of the NDC Regional Communication team, General Mosquito garnered 25 votes out of the 28 votes available for grabs in the Bekwai constituency.